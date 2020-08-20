SI.com
Hank Aaron to Receive 2020 Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship

Howard Cole

While the focus here is Dodgers-centric, it is also a space for all things baseball.

This is one of those times. The St. Louis Sports Commission has announced that Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will be the recipient of the 2020 Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship. And we think it's great.

Per the St. Louis Sports Commission:

"St. Louis – Aug. 20, 2020 – On the 100th anniversary of Stan Musial’s birth, it’s fitting that the highest award for sportsmanship named in his honor will be presented to one of the most important and respected sports figures of all-time. Hank Aaron is the 2020 recipient of the Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.

"The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an iconic sports figure who exemplifies sportsmanship and the qualities for which Musial was known. It is bestowed annually at the Musial Awards, a national event that celebrates the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character.

"This year’s Musial Awards – presented by Maryville University – had been scheduled to take place at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Nov. 21, the exact date of Musial’s 100 birthday. However, due to the global pandemic, the live event will not occur. Instead, the show will go on in the form of a one-hour special that will air nationally on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 26 (time TBD). After making its debut on the network in 2019, the Musial Awards renewed its agreement with CBS Sports to continue as the official television partner of the event. In addition to airing on the CBS Television Network, the Musial Awards will run at least twice on CBS Sports Network. Dates and times for those airings will be announced in the coming weeks.

"As this year’s recipient of the Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, Aaron joins a special group of honorees that includes Joe Torre (2014), Arnold Palmer (2015), Cal Ripken Jr. (2016), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (2017), Jim Thome (2018), and Bart Conner & Nadia Comaneci (2019).

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K.

