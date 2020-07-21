InsideTheDodgers
How to Participate in an SI Dodgers Game Thread and Why You Should Want To

Howard Cole

What's a game thread, you ask? 

A game thread is a live internet chat dedicated to a particular baseball game. It's kind of like sitting with your pals at a ballgame, talking about what is unfolding in front of you; cheering, laughing and crying. Except you're not at the ballpark (where you can't be at least for the 2020 season); you're sitting on your couch trying not to be a potato. This will help with that.

How to participate in a game thread? One of two ways: 

1. Go to the Inside the Dodgers home page prior to or during any Dodgers game -- preseason, regular season or postseason -- find the headline that matches whatever day it is and that looks like this: LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT, scroll down to the comments section and chime in. You'll need to sign up once and then you're set for eternity.

2. Or look for a link to that night's game thread either at my personal Twitter account or my personal Facebook account, click, scroll and chime in as above. You'll also find the link posted on the various Dodgers accounts at Facebook, such as the Official Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Group, which has over 34,000 members. It's a worthy group; there for Dodgers talk 24/7/365. Everyone is welcome.

Why you should want to participate in a Dodgers game thread?

Well, for one thing, since I'm the host you get my real-time reactions -- snark, if the situation calls for it -- from first pitch to the final out. And I'm damn fun ballgame accompaniment. You can ask anyone. They'll tell ya. And it's fun, fun, fun till your daddy takes the T-Bird away. And afterwards.

What about the cable television blackout?

It's a thing of the past. After seven years of frustration for all concerned, the Dodgers channel (known as SportsNet LA) is available on DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now. And of course, as it has been since 2013, on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable). In Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii.

In sum:

Game threads from this day to your last day, analysis, snark and fun. And you can partake while staring at the Pacific from the 50th state (sunblock not included). Be there, aloha.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

