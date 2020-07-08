Interesting Prop Odds For Dodgers and at Least One Player on Each MLB Team

Want to bet that Cody Bellinger will hit over or under .295 in 2020? Or that he'll hit over or under 16.5 home runs, or notch over or under 38.5 RBIs. Well, you can, at BetOnline.com.

Similar betting options exist for Dodgers Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Will Smith and Gavin Lux. But not Austin Barnes.

On the pitching side, over/under odds are available for wins and strikeouts for Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, as well as saves for Kenley Jansen.

If you feel like scrolling, you'll find the same types of odds for at least one player on every team in Major League Baseball.

Below are the odds pertaining to your Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger - Total BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .295

Cody Bellinger - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 16.5

Cody Bellinger - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 38.5

Mookie Betts - BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .301

Mookie Betts - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 11

Mookie Betts - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 35.5

Corey Seager - BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .289

Corey Seager - Total HR’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5

Corey Seager - Total RBI’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 32.5

Justin Turner - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5

Justin Turner - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 26.5

Max Muncy - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 11.5

Max Muncy - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 33.5

Joc Pederson - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 11

Joc Pederson - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 25.5

Will Smith - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 13.5

Will Smith - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 38.5

Gavin Lux - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 7

Gavin Lux - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 25.5

Clayton Kershaw - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 6

Clayton Kershaw - Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 70.5

Walker Buehler - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5

Walker Buehler - Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 59.5

Kenley Jansen - Total Saves in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 12.5

