InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Sign Max Muncy to Contract Extension

Howard Cole

The Dodgers and Max Muncy have agreed to terms, avoiding a rarely-fun arbitration hearing in the process.

Muncy asked for $4..675 million. The Dodgers submitted a $4 million bid. L.A.'s first baseman/second baseman/third basemen will get a total of $26 million instead, in a deal that that takes him through the 2022 season.

It's a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2023. The money is to be spread around this way: A $4.5 million signing bonus up front, a $1 million salary this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.

"Cost certainty" is the term going around, and it's a good one to describe the contact. It's fair for both the club and the player. I'd argue that Muncy, who is as vital a player as the Dodgers have -- you can take the word "vital" any way you like -- will be underpaid in all three of the seasons covered in the deal, that he could get more via arbitration in each year, but he's set for life now. And so are his grandchildren. And there's something to be said for that.

Congrats to both side for getting it done without rancor. Read our Muncy projections piece here.

And remember, glove conquers all.

