John Fogerty Celebrates 75th Birthday by Playing ‘Centerfield’ at Dodger Stadium

Howard Cole

Via Los Angeles Dodgers PR:

Los Angeles Music legend John Fogerty celebrated his 75 birthday yesterday by playing his 1985 hit song Centerfield from Centerfield – at Dodger Stadium!

Fogerty posted the video to Facebook, saying “It took 75 years and it’s a little different than I envisioned. Now on my birthday I get to fulfill my dream playing “Centerfield” in centerfield with my kids on the team. A home run! Hopefully it won't be long until we are able to have baseball back. Until then... “Put me in coach, I'm ready to play!”

With a career spanning more than 50 years, John Fogerty is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, known for creating the soundtrack of a generation. As co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the group’s chief musical architect, and as a solo artist, Fogerty’s works rank as some of the most influential in American music history. As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits including ‘Born on the Bayou’, ‘Green River’, ‘Proud Mary’, and ‘Bad Moon Rising’, Fogerty has been honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone. Earning induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, he is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

