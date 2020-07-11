LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread Begins Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

The Dodgers had so much fun with their second go at a televised intrasquad game Thursday night at Chavez Ravine -- the highlight of which was a booming Will Smith home run -- they're following up with a second one tonight at 6:40 p.m.

With no opponents traveling because of COVID-19 as of yet, it's Los Angeles versus Los Angeles, and I don't mean the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (which is as much a prepositional phrase as it is a proper noun).

The club has made three viewing options available to fans: watch it in the on the tube at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter or the club's Facebook page.

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT & T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT & T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

