LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread Begins Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

The Dodgers had so much fun with their second go at a televised intrasquad game Thursday night at Chavez Ravine -- the highlight of which was a booming Will Smith home run -- they're following up with a second one tonight at 6:40 p.m.

With no opponents traveling because of COVID-19 as of yet, it's Los Angeles versus Los Angeles, and I don't mean the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (which is as much a prepositional phrase as it is a proper noun).

The club has made three viewing options available to fans: watch it in the on the tube at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter or the club's Facebook page.

Game threads will be posted here as long as there are telecasts, including preseason and regular season contests. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (37)
No. 1-19
Wes Parkers Bat
Wes Parkers Bat

I could go whole season without ever seeing the K zone box again.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Be nice to see Urias go four, but I doubt we will

Wes Parkers Bat
Wes Parkers Bat

2/3’s of the world is covered by water... the rest is covered by Chico.

VirgilHilts
VirgilHilts

#letchicohit

VirgilHilts
VirgilHilts

Joc hitting lefties. Good stuff.

JC60
JC60

Hoping for better things from Barnes this season.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Joc home ring off the lefty

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Joc!

VirgilHilts
VirgilHilts

Oops

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Julio!

eppis1
eppis1

If it was 1963, with the same quarantine situation and Drysdale was pitching; would he throw brushback pitches?

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Blue mitt. Cool.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

It's too hot to play. Haha

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

ITFDB

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Corey!

eppis1
eppis1

Kabuki baseball

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Can we cool the fawning over Seager because of six fake games, please

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Alex Wood takes the mound for the Dodgers. Versus the Dodgers.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

The Howard is present. And here!

