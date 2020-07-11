LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT

The Dodgers are 3-0 in Spring Training 2.0. And 0-3. Undefeated and winless. Because with no opponents traveling as of yet due to COVID-19, it's Los Angeles versus Los Angeles only. No Anaheimers allowed.

The highlight of Friday night's instrasquad game was a no-doubt-about-it home run by outfielder Anthony Garcia, just added to the Dodgers' 60-man player pool yesterday.

Garcia is a 28-year-old 11-year minor league veteran of the Cards, A's and Giants organization. He's 6' 0" and 220, from Carolina, Puerto Rico. Bats right, throws right. The lifetime stats are these: .261/.349/.449 with 193 doubles, 16 triples and 124 homers in 3175 at bats.

He had a nice Spring Training 1.0 with Los Angeles, hitting .267/.476/.400, with five walks, two doubles and five RBIs in 21 plate appearances. Garcia is a long-shot to make the Opening Day roster, but it's 30 men at the start remember, and stranger things have happened. Stranger than a pandemic, I can't say, but when opportunity knocks.

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT & T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT & T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

