LIVE: Dodgers vs. Angels Exhibition Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the second of three exhibition contests for Los Angeles prior to the opener Tuesday night and features the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (#PrepositionalPhrase), beginning at 6:40 p.m. PT.

Highlights from last night's Dodgers victory include booming grand slam home run by Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor and a seemingly-effortless five-inning, one-run outing from Julio Urias.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

