InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Sunday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Sunday marks the last of four versus San Francisco at Dodger Stadium to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. On ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Lowlights from Saturday's game include multiple baserunning boners and a messy start from Alex Wood. Dave Roberts' men will continue to run the bases aggressively, with a course correction having been made well in advance of tonight's first pitch.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Saturday at 1:00 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a pretty seven-inning, one-run start by Ross Stripling, two home runs from Max Muncy and a lot of help from what looks to be a rather bad 2020 Giants club. After the 9-1 win, L.A. stand alone in first in the National League West at 2-0.

Howard Cole

by

JC60

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from the opener Thursday include a fine 4 1/3, 60-pitch start for Dustin May, 4 2/3 scoreless from the Los Angeles bullpen and a four-hit, one-homer, five-RBI night for Kiké Hernandez. After the 8-1 win in the opener, L.A. stood alone in first place at 1-0.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

I'll post the game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Angels Exhibition Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from last night's Dodgers 12-1 victory over Arizona include booming home runs by Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor and a seemingly-effortless five-inning, one-run outing from Julio Urias.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Opening Day Roster Includes Some Surprises

T minuws zero. Ladies and gentlemen, we have liftoff. Opening Day 2020 has arrived.And is their way -- The Dodger Way -- the locals are making news, and making waves right up to curtain time.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

New 'Inside the Dodgers' Writer Forecasts L.A.'s First World Series Championship Since 1988

So how will this 66-day dash shake out? Here's one set of predictions that probably could be bolder, but the new format doesn't require risky picks.

Ian Casselbery

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

We'll post the lineups in this space from Opening Day forward, at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Minus Clayton Kerhsaw, Dodgers Face an Unexpected Challenge Again

What to do next? Well, L.A. made a blockbuster move by signing Mookie Betts to a record-setting contract yesterday, so why not make a trade for an ace tomorrow? Because they're gonna need one. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Career of Former Dodger Casey Crosby Takes Many Twists and Turns

If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we don't know where the road of life's next turn will take us. Former Los Angeles Dodgers and current Chicago Dogs pitcher Casey Crosby, 31, is a perfect example.

Paul Banks