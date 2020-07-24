InsideTheDodgers
LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four at Dodger Stadium versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Highlights from the final exhibition game of the year Tuesday include booming home runs by Zack McKinstry and Chris Taylor and scoreless relief from A.J. Ramos and Kenley Jansen.

The highlight of Summer Camp was the surprise signing of Mookie Betts to a 12-year $365 million contract extension.

