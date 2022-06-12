Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Feels Moment with Chicago Manager Sparked Him

“It gave me something that I haven’t had a lot of this year”

Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Since his 2018 Dodgers debut, Muncy has brought a competitive intensity like no other to LA's clubhouse. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old hasn’t quite looked like himself this season after getting off to a slow start and was undoubtedly still bothered by the torn UCL he sustained in his left elbow at the end of last season. 

But in a recent 11-9 win over the Chicago White Sox, Muncy made significant contributions to the victory in his first game back from the 10-day injured list.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers fell into an early deficit, they battled back to take the rubber match of the series at Guaranteed Rate Field. After striking out in his first two at-bats, Muncy put the Dodgers up by driving a two-run double to center field in the fifth inning off Dylan Cease and in the sixth, lined a three-run homer to left field after White Sox manager Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner despite him falling behind 1-2 in the count. Basically giving Muncy the opportunity to be in the position of rising to the occasion, a position Muncy has previously thrived in.

Jack Harris of the L.A. Times reported:

“It gave me something that I haven’t had a lot of this year,” Muncy said. “In the past, I’ve always been a guy that’s very fiery and has a lot of edge. I haven’t had a lot of that this year. So to get that back felt really good.”

The two-time All-Star hit just .150/.327/.263 with 3 home runs and 14 RBI in 41 games prior to his IL stint and admitted to hoping the down time would help the elbow recuperate as well as give him the mental reset he needed.

Ultimately, the decision to intentionally walk Turner backfired, but La Russa stood by his choice and when asked about having Sousa face Muncy, noted he liked the matchup.

