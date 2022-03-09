Skip to main content
MLB News: Apple & NBC to Stream Live Games in 2022

Apple and MLB struck a deal this week for live streaming rights.

Whenever the MLB season starts, some fans might need to add another streaming service or two to watch the game they love. This week, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Apple TV has secured a deal with MLB to exclusively broadcast a "Friday Night Baseball" double-header.

Apple will simultaneously be launching a highlight show, "MLB Big Inning", and a 24/7 livestream with highlights and replays. 

According to Mike Ozanian of Forbes Media, the deal is reportedly worth $85M annually and Apple can opt-out of the contract after the first or second years.

But wait, there's more!

MLB has also reached a deal with NBC Sports to allow the company to broadcast games on their streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock will be streaming both Monday and Wednesday Night baseball games since ESPN walked away from the rights to those games.

Ozanian reports that the deal with NBC Sports is worth $30M.

Apparently, MLB is capable of coming to an agreement on something.

