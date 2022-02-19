Skip to main content
MLB News: Juan Soto Declined a Huge Extension from Washington Nationals
Player(s)
Juan Soto
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB News: Juan Soto Declined a Huge Extension from Washington Nationals

The 23-year-old wunderkid reportedly turned down a massive contract extension from the Nationals before the MLB lockout.

The 23-year-old wunderkid reportedly turned down a massive contract extension from the Nationals before the MLB lockout.

The Dodgers have proven they're willing to spend big on free agents to supplement their homegrown talent. Could Juan Soto, this era's Ted Williams, be LA's next target?

In an article by ESPN's Enrique Rojas this week, it was revealed that Soto turned down a 13-year, $350M extension from Washington prior to the MLB lockout. 

It's not surprising. Soto is a Boras Corporation client so he's destined for the open market to "secure the bag" as the kids say. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan opined that Soto receiving the first $500M contract in American professional sports isn't out of the question. 

Last season, Soto registered a .999 OPS and a wRC+ of 163. Soto led all position players in WAR after the All-Star break (4.8) and batted .348. Soto was the runner-up to former teammate Bryce Harper in 2021 NL MVP voting. 

Read More

The Athletic Jim Bowden stated in November that Soto would "more likely to end up with the Dodgers or the Yankees" than the Nationals in the future. 

Of course, Bowden is the same guy that proclaimed last year that third baseman Nolan Arenado would "be a Dodger by Christmas".

 Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in February of last year. 

Soto isn't a free agent until 2025 so the dream of the Dodgers signing him is just that, a dream.

For now.

USATSI_16879494
News

MLB News: Juan Soto Declined a Huge Extension from Washington Nationals

By Staff Writer
1 minute ago
USATSI_8541668
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Unhappy with Atlanta Front Office Says ATL HOFer

By Staff Writer
4 hours ago
USATSI_16748325
News

Dodgers: New MLB Rule Could Heavily Impact LA

By Staff Writer
9 hours ago
USATSI_16991996
News

Dodgers: LA Insider Says Clayton Kershaw Not Close with Rams Stafford

By Staff Writer
23 hours ago
Oct 18, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) and catcher Will Smith (16) celebrate defeating the Atlanta Braves in game seven of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias' New Tattoo Commemorates 2020 World Series Win

By Staff Writer
Feb 17, 2022
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Not Convinced The Lockout Will End Soon

By Staff Writer
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17000143
News

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Unintentionally Throws Shade at Fans

By Staff Writer
Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_16902618
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Awards "Funniest Teammate" to Fellow Outfielder

By Staff Writer
Feb 16, 2022