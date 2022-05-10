Skip to main content
MLB News: LeBron James Happy To See Ronald Acuña Jr. Use His Iconic Celebration

LeBron James gave Ronald Acuña Jr. big props for using his "silencer" celebration.

Although he would prefer to be playing in the NBA playoffs, Lakers star LeBron James is making the most of his extended vacation. Most of his social media posts center around the sports he's dominated for almost two decades, but LeBron is using his time off to watch some baseball too.

After Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. blasted a 420-foot home run, the outfielder used LeBron's signature "Silencer" celebration before rounding the bases.

LeBron James certainly enjoyed it. The Lakers star retweeted the highlight video from the Braves twitter account.

The Dodgers will play the Braves in Atlanta in a three-game series that starts on June 24th. According to various reports, the Braves will be presenting Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman with his World Series ring that weekend.

