MLB News: Longtime Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Placed on Injured List with Heart Issue

Now that the MLB season has turned from spring to summer, player injuries appear to be on the rise. Dodgers fans are well aware, considering the sheer volume of notable LA players that have landed on the injured list with the last month. However, it's not just the Dodgers who are missing key names. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves placed longtime LA closer Kenley Jansen on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat.

Unfortunately for Kenley, this isn't the first time he's had to deal with a cardiac issue.

Jansen had surgery twice during his Dodgers career (2012 & 2018) to address his heart issues, but it appears the have returned.

It's not news that anyone, especially Dodgers or Braves fans, wanted to hear. The good news is Atlanta put Jansen on the 15-day IL, instead of the 60-day, so if all goes well, he should be back sometime in July.