MLB News: MLBPA Accepts League Proposal to End Lockout

It took much longer than anyone would've liked, but MLB and the MLBPA agreed to terms on a new CBA on Thursday. ESPN's Jeff Passan had the scoop.

According to Passan, the MLBPA executive committee and team reps voted 26-12 in favor of the MLB's proposal.

After 99 days of arguing, MLB and the MLBPA were able to see eye-to-eye, or at least compromise, on the key roadblocks: luxury tax threshold, pre-arbitration bonus pool, minimum player salaries, and the international draft.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Opening Day is set for April 7th. A full 162-game season will be played with the season being extended three days. Nightengale also reports that doubleheaders will be used to ensure a full season can be completed. Another important note is that the players will be receiving full pay.

The Athletic's Evan Drellich reports that the start of spring training is "imminent". Players are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers states that free agency can start tonight, but could be as soon as the owners ratify the CBA. Meaning, the Dodgers can get to work on trying to re-sign Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, and make a run at first baseman Freddie Freeman. Teams can now also make transactions with 40-man roster players.

It took longer than anyone would have liked, but the wait is over. The late night CBA updates are over.

It's time to get back to talking about the wonderful, beautiful, sport of baseball.