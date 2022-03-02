Skip to main content
MLB News: MLBPA Responds to Rob Manfred Cancelling Games

MLB News: MLBPA Responds to Rob Manfred Cancelling Games

The players' association had some choice words for Rob Manfred and the MLB owners on Tuesday.

The players' association had some choice words for Rob Manfred and the MLB owners on Tuesday.

The first two series of the 2022 MLB regular season have officially been cancelled. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement during a press conference after the players' union unanimously declined the league's latest CBA proposal.

In his presser, Manfred reiterated that, "The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list."

Read More

The MLBPA promptly responded after the conclusion of Manfred's televised press conference.

The MLBPA held a subsequent press conference where Tony Clark, the MLBPA executive director, provided his thoughts on the current state of the sport of baseball

“The game has suffered damage for a while now. The game had changed. The game has been manipulated. … Players have been commoditized in a way that’s really hard to explain in the grand scheme.”

Manfred, Clark, and their respective committees are expected to meet later this week to continue the CBA negotiations. 

USATSI_17797266
News

MLB News: MLBPA Responds to Rob Manfred Cancelling Games

By Staff Writer
45 seconds ago
USATSI_10295085_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Cancels First Two Series of Regular Season

By Staff Writer
16 hours ago
USATSI_17000321_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dino Ebel Calls Chris Taylor a Locker Room 'Leader'

By Staff Writer
18 hours ago
Ryan Pepiot
News

Dodgers: Prospect Experts Discuss Ryan Pepiot

By Staff Writer
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_16969936_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Sounds Off On Derek Jeter's Departure from Marlins

By Staff Writer
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_16986417_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Weary of Shortened Spring Training

By Staff Writer
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_14658714
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Provides Perspective On His Baseball Swagger

By Staff Writer
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_16999695
News

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off His Golf Swing

By Staff Writer
Feb 27, 2022