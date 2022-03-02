MLB News: MLBPA Responds to Rob Manfred Cancelling Games

The first two series of the 2022 MLB regular season have officially been cancelled. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement during a press conference after the players' union unanimously declined the league's latest CBA proposal.

In his presser, Manfred reiterated that, "The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list."

The MLBPA promptly responded after the conclusion of Manfred's televised press conference.

The MLBPA held a subsequent press conference where Tony Clark, the MLBPA executive director, provided his thoughts on the current state of the sport of baseball

“The game has suffered damage for a while now. The game had changed. The game has been manipulated. … Players have been commoditized in a way that’s really hard to explain in the grand scheme.”

Manfred, Clark, and their respective committees are expected to meet later this week to continue the CBA negotiations.