MLB News: MLBPA Slams League Over Latest Statement
MLB News: MLBPA Slams League Over Latest Statement

The players' association reacted quickly and forcefully to MLB's announcement that spring training is officially delayed.

On Friday, MLB released a statement to announce that spring training has been officially postponed. In the press release, the owners cite the lack of a CBA for the postponement. The MLBPA responded in turn and strongly disagreed with the messaging from the league. 

The MLBPA stated that delaying spring training games was a completely avoidable turn of events.

The players' association statement including the sentence, "This is false". Which clearly calls out the owners for blaming the postponement on a mess that the players believe the owners themselves created. 

The MLBPA is firm in their opinion that MLB has not negotiated in earnest throughout the recent bargaining sessions. Earlier this month, the players' association blasted the league for requesting federal mediation for future meetings. The players want to negotiate directly with MLB.

On the bright side, the MLB statement did mention that the two sides plan to meet every day next week.

Another unproductive week of bargaining sessions could lead to a postponement of much greater magnitude - Opening Day.

