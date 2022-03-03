MLB News: Players Blast Rob Manfred & Owners Over Cancelled Games

Tuesday was a bad day to be a baseball fan. The league announced that the first two series of the regular season have been cancelled. After three full months of the MLB lockout, MLB and the MLBPA were unable agree to a new CBA before MLB's March 1st 5PM EST deadline.

MLB players quickly took to social media to rip MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners for cancelling games and their negotiations tactics that proceeded their announcement.

Ross Stripling, former Dodgers pitcher, volunteered an inside look into MLB's final CBA proposal.

Speaking of former Dodgers pitchers, Alex Wood also let his thumbs do the talking.

Current Dodger Justin Turner retweeted a reporter highlighting the fact that subsequent MLBPA press conference wasn't fully televised by ESPN or MLB Network.

The Reds Michael Lorenzen did not appreciate Manfred's jovial nature during the commissioner's fateful press conference.

The one-and-only Marcus Stroman got right to the point.

Free agent Anthony Rizzo sent a heartfelt message reminding everyone that the players are fighting for the future of baseball.

Angels superstar Mike Trout echoed Rizzo's statement.