Skip to main content
MLB News: Players Blast Rob Manfred & Owners Over Cancelled Games

MLB News: Players Blast Rob Manfred & Owners Over Cancelled Games

MLB players react to commissioner Rob Manfred officially cancelling games

MLB players react to commissioner Rob Manfred officially cancelling games

Tuesday was a bad day to be a baseball fan. The league announced that the first two series of the regular season have been cancelled. After three full months of the MLB lockout, MLB and the MLBPA were unable agree to a new CBA before MLB's March 1st 5PM EST deadline.

MLB players quickly took to social media to rip MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners for cancelling games and their negotiations tactics that proceeded their announcement.

Ross Stripling, former Dodgers pitcher, volunteered an inside look into MLB's final CBA proposal. 

Speaking of former Dodgers pitchers, Alex Wood also let his thumbs do the talking. 

Read More

Current Dodger Justin Turner retweeted a reporter highlighting the fact that subsequent MLBPA press conference wasn't fully televised by ESPN or MLB Network. 

The Reds Michael Lorenzen did not appreciate Manfred's jovial nature during the commissioner's fateful press conference. 

The one-and-only Marcus Stroman got right to the point. 

Free agent Anthony Rizzo sent a heartfelt message reminding everyone that the players are fighting for the future of baseball.

Angels superstar Mike Trout echoed Rizzo's statement.

USATSI_17745266
News

MLB News: Players Blast Rob Manfred & Owners Over Cancelled Games

By Staff Writer
24 seconds ago
USATSI_16936373
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Will Sign with Rangers or Retire Says Former Teammate

By Staff Writer
53 minutes ago
USATSI_17797266
News

MLB News: MLBPA Responds to Rob Manfred Cancelling Games

By Staff Writer
9 hours ago
USATSI_10295085_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Cancels First Two Series of Regular Season

By Staff Writer
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_17000321_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dino Ebel Calls Chris Taylor a Locker Room 'Leader'

By Staff Writer
Mar 1, 2022
Ryan Pepiot
News

Dodgers: Prospect Experts Discuss Ryan Pepiot

By Staff Writer
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_16969936_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Sounds Off On Derek Jeter's Departure from Marlins

By Staff Writer
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_16986417_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Weary of Shortened Spring Training

By Staff Writer
Feb 28, 2022