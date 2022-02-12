Skip to main content
MLB News: Steroid Testing in Limbo Amidst Lockout

MLB News: Steroid Testing in Limbo Amidst Lockout

Due to the lockout, MLB players aren't currently being tested for steroids. That, could be a problem.

Due to the lockout, MLB players aren't currently being tested for steroids. That, could be a problem.

Among the many, many storylines surrounding the ongoing MLB lockout, one newsworthy topic has somewhat gone unnoticed. For the first time in almost two decades, MLB players are not currently being tested for steroids. 

The expiration of the CBA also ended baseball's Joint Drug program between MLB and the MLBPA.

Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency, is alarmed by the fact that MLB players aren't being tested at the moment.

"It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play.”

Read More

MLB and MLBPA declined to comment on the fact that the Join Drug Program is no longer in effect.

Tygart continued to explain how the lapse in testing could affect the overall perception of the 2022 MLB season. 

"If it's just a simple matter of agreeing to it…so that when the game does restart, you don't have questions hanging over individual players based on size, speed, batting percentage, home run numbers, whatever it may be, that people are going to call into question again."

The fact that steroid testing isn't being administered couldn't come at a more ironic time. Just weeks ago, Baseball Hall-of-Fame voters did not elect Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to Cooperstown in their final year of regular eligibility for their roles in the Steroid Era.

Now, baseball isn't even testing for PEDs. At least for now. 

USATSI_16760495
News

MLB News: Steroid Testing in Limbo Amidst Lockout

39 seconds ago
USATSI_16615599
News

Dodgers: LA In Better Position to Sign Freddie Freeman Says MLB Experts

4 hours ago
USATSI_16299672
News

Dodgers Should Release Trevor Bauer Says LA Insider

19 hours ago
USATSI_16999576
News

Dodgers Agree to Deal with Another Betts

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_17014817
News

Dodgers: LA Insider Discusses AJ Pollock's Future

Feb 11, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Addresses CBA Negotiations

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17014083
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Unbothered by Contract Situation

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_13019501 (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels Prospect

Feb 10, 2022