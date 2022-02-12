MLB News: Steroid Testing in Limbo Amidst Lockout

Among the many, many storylines surrounding the ongoing MLB lockout, one newsworthy topic has somewhat gone unnoticed. For the first time in almost two decades, MLB players are not currently being tested for steroids.

The expiration of the CBA also ended baseball's Joint Drug program between MLB and the MLBPA.

Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency, is alarmed by the fact that MLB players aren't being tested at the moment.

"It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play.”

MLB and MLBPA declined to comment on the fact that the Join Drug Program is no longer in effect.

Tygart continued to explain how the lapse in testing could affect the overall perception of the 2022 MLB season.

"If it's just a simple matter of agreeing to it…so that when the game does restart, you don't have questions hanging over individual players based on size, speed, batting percentage, home run numbers, whatever it may be, that people are going to call into question again."

The fact that steroid testing isn't being administered couldn't come at a more ironic time. Just weeks ago, Baseball Hall-of-Fame voters did not elect Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to Cooperstown in their final year of regular eligibility for their roles in the Steroid Era.

Now, baseball isn't even testing for PEDs. At least for now.