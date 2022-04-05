Skip to main content
MLB News: Umpires To Wear Microphones During On-Field Reviews

MLB News: Umpires To Wear Microphones During On-Field Reviews

MLB umpires will have some explaining to do. Literally.

MLB umpires will have some explaining to do. Literally.

Major League Baseball is doing what it can to maintain interest in baseball. That includes rule changes, which have not been well received by some dire-hard seamheads. Overall, the mission is to recruit new fans while still keeping the current face base engaged.

Thus far, baseball's in-game review process hasn't exactly won an Oscar. Since the rule's inception, it has resulted in long pauses in play and awkward silences. On the plus side, it's provided the respective broadcast team with additional creative runway. 

To address the awkward pauses, MLB will be stealing a move from NFL and the NBA. Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the crew chief will announce to the press box who is making the challenge, what the challenge is, and the resulting call following the review.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In theory, this should help the overall entertainment product since at times, it's hard to know what's being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. This should resolve that issue. 

Previously, managers signaled from the dugout for a challenge. Cameras didn't always catch which skipper requested the review. Diehards might not be enamored with the changes, but it should help draw in the more casual fans. 

USATSI_17908601
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Praises LA's Bullpen

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_17944606
News

Dodgers Send Former All-Star Third Baseman to Minor League Camp

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_17901623
News

Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Throw Off the Mound for the First Time Since Surgery

By Staff Writer11 hours ago
USATSI_17983359
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Upset with LA's Showing in Spring Training

By Staff WriterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17960260
News

Dodgers: Who Will Replace AJ Pollock in Left Field?

By Staff WriterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17968143
News

Dodgers: Trio of LA Relievers Won't be Ready for Opening Day

By Staff WriterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17976321
News

Dodgers: Fans Boo Will Smith at Spring Training

By Staff WriterApr 2, 2022
USATSI_10234222
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star to Represent LA in New HR Derby Event

By Staff WriterApr 2, 2022