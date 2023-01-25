New Dodger Jordan Yamamoto Shares Excitement for Joining Club on Social Media

The Dodgers signed former Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto to a minor-league contract, and the young righty took to social media to share his excitement.

The Dodgers made a handful of minor signings on Tuesday, and while it's likely none of them will end up being very consequential, there's at least some intrigue there. One of the most notable is Jordan Yamamoto, who signed a minor-league deal with Los Angeles.

Yamamoto came up with the Marlins in 2019 and did really well for a while. Through his first six career starts, he was 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA. It was actually the Dodgers who messed that up for him on July 21, knocking him around for five runs in four innings to hand him his first career loss.

Beginning with that game in LA, Yamamoto had a 6.65 ERA the rest of the way his rookie year, and it was downhill from there — Yamamoto's career ERA since that fateful day is 8.47. The Marlins traded the righty to the Mets in early 2021, and he's spent most of the last two years floundering in New York's minor-league system.

So it's no surprised Yamamoto talks about getting his career "back on track."

Yamamoto began his career in the Brewers organization, pitching pretty well before going to Miami as part of the Christian Yelich trade. He relies mostly on a cutter and a slider, but he'll probably need to improve both offerings and figure out a third pitch if he's going to succeed in the big leagues again.

But Yamamoto is still just 26 years old, three months older than Julio Urias and two years younger than Tony Gonsolin. It will be interesting to learn what the Dodgers see in the young Jordan and whether they can help him unlock his potential and, as he said, get his career back on track

But he's excited, so we're excited.