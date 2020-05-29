Dodger Third Base Coach Dino Ebel Joins Dodgers Foundation for Virtual Coaches Training

The following is quoted directly from Los Angeles Dodgers PR.

Los Angeles -The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) continued its virtual Dodgers RBI season last night with a special coaches training featuring Dodgers third base coach, Dino Ebel. Dodgers RBI volunteer coaches and parents participated via Zoom and listened as Ebel shared his journey in coaching, how he landed with the Dodgers, coaching/instruction styles, tips on team chemistry and dugout culture, and the role that sports and a great coach can play in kids’ lives.

"As a coach you're a role model. It doesn't matter what level you're at. Stay under control and stay positive. Slow everything down and take a deep breath. Stay positive and keep high energy,” said Ebel. "The great ones (coaches) are the ones that listen, have your back and care."

Although on-the-field programming remains suspended due to COVID-19, LADF continues to support youth, parents and coaches to best serve youth now and when play resumes. There are currently over 4,000 families registered for the free Dodgers RBI virtual season accessing coaches trainings, parent workshops, fitness and nutrition activities, baseball and softball Dodger Drills, college-prep sessions, health and education resources, and more.

To ensure that coaches have the appropriate resources, LADF’s training series teaches baseball and softball fundamentals, trauma-informed approaches, concussion protocols, and positive youth development strategies from Positive Coaching Alliance, UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program, Up2Us Sports and the Dodgers Training Academy. Virtual trainings feature interactive polls, demonstration videos from presenters, Q & A sessions with panelists, and LADF community resources and programming.

Video highlights of last night’s Dodgers RBI Coaches Session with Coach Ebel can be viewed here:

https://ladodgers.sharefile.com/d-s4b238c567aa44588

LADF’s fifth coaches’ training session of the series will be held June 10th. Event details will be shared to registered Dodgers RBI families via email. Families with youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to register for the free 2020 virtual season by visiting Dodgers.com/DodgersRBI.

Dodgers RBI is a sports-based youth development program founded by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation for ages 5-18 that uses baseball and softball participation to provide kids life-changing social and emotional learning and access to health care and educational opportunities. As they develop self-confidence and empathy through sport, we unlock access to health care and educational opportunities as well as provide a place where the kids can feel safe while they play and learn.

In addition to Community Ambassador Bank of America, 2020 program sponsors include: 99 Cents Only Stores, ARCO, California Masonic Foundation, Dasani, Gatorade, Helen and Will Webster Foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge, LA84 Foundation, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Los Angeles County Department of Water and Power, Melissa’s Produce, Nike, and UCLA Health.