Pair of Dodgers Prospects Getting Early NL Rookie of the Year Love

The Dodgers are headed towards a youth movement this season. It's possible that we see more than six young guys get a chance to make an impact on next year's squad, and show the Dodgers what they have in store for the future. Because of that, the Dodgers should have their fair share of candidates to win the Rookie of the Year Award this season.

MLB.com polled front office executives to get their thoughts on who would take home the awards this season, and two Dodger prospects — 3B/OF Miguel Vargas and RHP Bobby Miller — received votes.

Dodger fans are very familiar with Vargas, who spent some time in the Majors last season (but not enough to prevent him from winning the ROY Award this season).

Vargas went eight-for-47 last year with one home run and eight runs batted in. He did get hotter towards the end of the year, and even earned a spot on the postseason roster. He didn't get into a game in the NLDS, but he'll surely play a much bigger role for the team this season. As of right now, there's a chance he's even in the Opening Day lineup.

As for Miller, Dodger fans haven't seen him in the big leagues yet, but he's sure to make an impact at some point in 2023. The hard-throwing righty had a 4.73 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A last season, but did strike out an impressive 145 batters in 112.1 innings. He'll start the year in Triple-A again, but will hope to quickly improve on his path to the major leagues.

The 23-year-old was the Dodgers' first-round pick in 2020 — and the team has very high hopes for him becoming the next ace of the team. He'll likely come out of the bullpen next season, but that'll just be a taste of what he can do in the future for LA.

The Dodgers haven't won a Rookie of the Year Award since 2016 and 2017, when Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger won in consecutive seasons. Will we have our next wave of winners starting in 2023? There's definitely a good chance considering how much playing time they're expected to get.