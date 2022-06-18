Skip to main content
Dodgers Set to Unveil Statue of Legendary LA Pitcher on Saturday

Dodgers Set to Unveil Statue of Legendary LA Pitcher on Saturday

The Dodgers will be introducing a Sandy Koufax statue at Dodger Stadium prior to first pitch on Saturday.

The Dodgers will be introducing a Sandy Koufax statue at Dodger Stadium prior to first pitch on Saturday.

Tomorrow, the Dodgers will honor another legend in their distinguished franchise history. A few weeks ago, they retired Gil Hodges No. 14. On Saturday, they'll unveil a statue of Sandy Koufax, one of the greatest Dodgers to ever walk the Earth. 

Prior to first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians, the Dodgers will hold a ceremony and formal unveiling of Koufax's statue. The statue will be located in the centerfield plaza in close proximity to another statue of a Dodgers legend, Jackie Robinson. Robinson and Koufax briefly played together on the 1955 and 1956 Dodgers teams. 

Koufax is expected to be on hand for the unveiling, as is Clayton Kershaw.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The sculptor of the Koufax statue, Brandly Cadet, is the same artist who also sculpted the Jackie Robinson statue. Cadet will be attendance for the big day, as will former Dodgers manager Joe Torre who's now a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15648088_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Prospect Blast Grand Slam For First Hit in Triple-A

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (6)
News

Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Backs Up Doc's Questionable Decision

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Game Tonight Only Available on Apple TV

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18538818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Players Dress to the Nines for Annual Gala at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Appreciative of Dave Roberts Harsh Critique of Players

By Daniel Palma7 hours ago
USATSI_18522487_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Makes A Bold Claim

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_16071365_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Internet Roasts LA Over Highly Questionable Jerseys and Merchandise

By Staff WriterJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Yency Almonte's Former Colorado Teammate Told Him to Sign with LA

By Staff WriterJun 16, 2022