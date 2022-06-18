Dodgers Set to Unveil Statue of Legendary LA Pitcher on Saturday

Tomorrow, the Dodgers will honor another legend in their distinguished franchise history. A few weeks ago, they retired Gil Hodges No. 14. On Saturday, they'll unveil a statue of Sandy Koufax, one of the greatest Dodgers to ever walk the Earth.

Prior to first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians, the Dodgers will hold a ceremony and formal unveiling of Koufax's statue. The statue will be located in the centerfield plaza in close proximity to another statue of a Dodgers legend, Jackie Robinson. Robinson and Koufax briefly played together on the 1955 and 1956 Dodgers teams.

Koufax is expected to be on hand for the unveiling, as is Clayton Kershaw.

The sculptor of the Koufax statue, Brandly Cadet, is the same artist who also sculpted the Jackie Robinson statue. Cadet will be attendance for the big day, as will former Dodgers manager Joe Torre who's now a Special Assistant to the Commissioner.