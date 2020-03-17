InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

The Last Time the Dodgers Were Cheated: Matt Kemp vs. Ryan Braun

Evan Henerson

Long before the sign-stealing Astros got over on the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, Ryan Braun did the same, to L.A.'s Matt Kemp.

In 2011, Matt Kemp played out of his mind. The then 26-year old outfielder hit .324/.399/.586, with 39 home runs to pace the National League and 126 RBIs, which led all of baseball. He recorded 195 hits, scored an NL-leading 115 runs and stole 40 bases. 

Kemp was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner that season. By every conceivable measure, Matt Kemp was the 2011 National League Most Valuable Player. Except he wasn’t. Kemp lost the award to a Milwaukee Brewers' outfielder (and a Southern California native, no less) who posted some pretty decent numbers himself. 

Ryan Braun hit .332/.397/.597, with 33 homers and 111 RBIs. The .597 slugging percentage led the NL, as did the .994 OPS. And for good measure, he swiped 33 bases ... for a division winning team. The 2011 Dodgers barely broke .500 (at 82-79) and finished third in the NL West, 11 1/2 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. If Kemp versus Braun feels like an early edition of Belli vs Yelli, well, that might seem like an apt comparison. 

Braun won the MVP by a margin of  388 votes to 332, with the consensus at the time being that a guy on a division-winning team gets the edge over a guy with similar stats on a third-place team. 

Then came the kicker. In October of that year, Braun tested positive for elevated testosterone. The drug collector stored the samples at home and dropped them off at a Federal Express office a couple of days later, rather than sending them off immediately, as per the testing protocol. As a result, the 50-game suspension Braun should have immediately faced was overturned. 

Inside The Dodgers - Thoughts on 2020 Season Delay (writer - Howard Cole) - HIRES
Video by SI's Tom Wilson.

A sanctimonious Braun held a news conference, announced that he had been vindicated and allowed his lawyer to slime the drug collector. He then proceeded to have another monster season in 2012 (.319/.391/.595, 41, 112.) 

The following year, Braun was injured and his name surfaced in connection with Anthony Bosch and the Biogenesis Lab scandal. Later that summer, he fessed up to using performance enhancing drugs during his 2011 MVP season and accepted a 65-game suspension through the end of the 2013 season. “It was a huge mistake for which I am deeply ashamed and I compounded the situation by not admitting my mistakes immediately,” Braun said at the time.

“It was important to me to begin my suspension immediately to minimize the burden on everyone I had so negatively affected — my teammates, the entire Brewers organization, the fans and all of MLB.”

Presumably he meant to include Matt Kemp in “all of MLB” but we’ll let that pass. And no, “minimizing the burden” for Braun did not include returning the MVP trophy. Before we shed too many tears for Kemp, it’s worth noting he got paid big time for that 2011 season, signing an eight-year $160 million extension, a contract that, given his subsequent injuries and production falloff, became an albatross for about four different teams.

Nonetheless, Matt Kemp's performance in 2011 was something to see. Not sure another Dodger position player has had anything like that prior to, well; prior to Cody Bellinger in 2019. In 2011, Kemp was a runner-up for the MVP, and a cheater took home the prize. For the Dodgers, it seems like there's been a lot of that going around.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Interview: Astros 2020 Shame Tour

Brendan Donley is the author of “An October to Remember 1968: The Tigers-Cardinals World Series as Told by the Men Who Played in It” (Skyhorse Publishing, 2018) and the man behind the Astros Shame Tour on Twitter.

Tom Wilson

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Zach Reks

Reks blossomed in 2019, hitting .310/.394/.584 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 22 games at Tulsa and .284/.382/.520 with 19 and 71 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. His combined 2019 totals are these: .291/.385/.536, 28 HR and 93 RBIs.

Howard Cole

Architecture Student Creates To-Scale Model of Dodger Stadium

Miss baseball yet? Well, join the club. In fact, what do you say to the club holding regular meetings, in this very spot? For some non-Covid-19 baseball talk. Because I'll be here, with what I'm calling, "Dodgers Distractions;" a place for team-specific and baseball fun stuff. Starting right now.

Howard Cole

Dodgers: A Few Thoughts on Suspension of Spring Training and Delay of Regular Season

The term “regular season” really isn’t apt this year. There will be nothing regular about the 2020 season. Contrary to what you may have read, I don’t believe MLB will make any attempt to play a full 162-game schedule.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: A.J. Pollock

While the right-hand hitting Pollock never had an issue with same-side pitchers earlier in his career, he has one now. He hit .221/.277/.464 versus RHP in 2018 and .239/.308/.435.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Sports Illustrated Predicts Dodgers to Win 107, Lose in World Series to Yankees

Uh, no. This is the year the Dodgers win it all. They do that by being smart during the 162.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Jeren Kendall

Kendall has appeared in 12 exhibition games so far this spring, going 5-17, with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a .294/.294/.471 line.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Meet the Men Behind Dodgers Video Talk Series, 'Between Three Palms'

"Between Three Palms" is an ongoing video talk series, primarily but not exclusively devoted to Dodgers baseball. The name, "Between Three Palms" (or BTP, for short) is a nod to the famous-in-LAD-circles Chavez Ravine palm trees, The Three Sisters.

Howard Cole

Do the Dodgers Have a Lefty Reliever Problem?

The new three-batter rule is supposed to shorten games, but likely won't. What'll do is create quandaries for managers and send a fair percentage of left-handed relief specialists to the unemployment line.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: David Price

Price’s work in the postseason has been shaky and inconsistent at best, but his performances on the biggest stage, the World Series, have been stellar. He owns a 2-0 record with 2.12 ERA in five Fall Classic games.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974