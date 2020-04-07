InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

The One That Got Away: Ex-Dodger Adrian Beltre, on His 41st Birthday

Howard Cole

Don't let the headline fool you. Adrian Beltre wasn't the one that got away. He was one of several who should been have Dodgers, if not for life, then certainly for a longer portion of it.

Yes, we're dredging this up, but only for a moment, and the pain should recede quickly. Or not. 

In less than five calendars years, the Los Angeles powers that be traded away two men who were a few short years away from Dodgers immortality. First and famously, Pedro Martinez to Montreal in 1993 and Mike Piazza to Florida (and then the Mets) in 1998. More on those some other time. If I feel like it. Which is doubtful.

Sure, it’s fair to say that L.A. -- an organization with a rich past, present and future penchant for  finding, coveting and nurturing pitchers -- could not possibly have known what they had in Martinez (HOF, 2015) at the time, but it’s also fair to say they could have. And should have. Piazza, on the other hand, was already on his way to Cooperstown when Fox executive Chase Carey put his grubby paws all over Dodgers history. And out went Iron Mike (HOF, 2016). You don't trade a Hall of Famer. You just don't. Or so I'm told.

Stepping back in reverse chronological order, Walter O'Malley was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. Because clearly, it would have been difficult to trade away the team's owner.

Say what you will about Don Sutton, who left Los Angeles for the division rival Astros after leading baseball in ERA (2.20) and WHIP (0.989) in 1980. He's a Hall of Famer (1998). And L.A. let him walk.

Roberto Clemente (HOF, 1973) is perhaps the most painful Dodger who got away, plucked via the Rule 5 Draft from the Brooklyn organization by their former leader, the ever baseball savvy Branch Rickey, then running things for the Pirates in 1954. 

Beltre will be the next original Dodger to enter Cooperstown, most likely in July of 2024. Yeah, yeah, yeah; the career year in 2004, in which the 25-year-old third baseman hit .334/.388/.629, with 200 hits, 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, before choosing free agency. The club was all in. If you want to take Frank McCourt's word for it.

It doesn't matter that Beltre's five years in Seattle may have been less than HOF-caliber (.266/.317/.442, 103 HR, 396 RBIs). He moved onto Boston for the 2010 season (.321/.365/.553, 28, 102) and found his place in Texas. There Beltre hit .304/.357/.509, with 199 homers and 699 ribs, while playing some of the best eight American League seasons of third base defense since Brooks Robinson.

The final numbers are these: 2932 games, 11068 at bats, 1524 runs, 3166 hits, 636 doubles, 38 triples, 477 homers, 1707 RBIs and a .286/.339/.480 line. 

Not the one who got away. Just the last one who got away. Unless Yordan Alvarez (traded for Josh Fields, God bless em) finds his way to Cooperstown 20 years from how. Do you think the Dodgers might have won a World Series by this time -- one little Series -- had even one of Martinez, Piazza and Beltre stuck around, let alone all three of them? What do you say we hold onto those Hall of Famers a little closer, huh? That would be nice, wouldn't it?

And remember, glove conquers all

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' New TV Deal Ends 6-Year Blackout

Really. This is NOT an April Fool's joke.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Andrew Friedman's Dodgers Trades - The Complete List

Ooh, we're gonna have fun with this one, aren't we Dodgers fans? Andrew Friedman's Dodgers trades - all of them - in one place, posted this morning by the always clutch MLBTR.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte

Dodgers Have a New TV Deal, and I'm Thinking About Vin Scully

If I heard the one about Roy Campanella shaving with a tongue depressor once, I heard it a hundred times. It was always fresh and always fun. Walter Alston on the team bus challenging any man to step outside to fight him, finding no takers? Maybe 50 times.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy1

Video: Battle of the Dodgers' Beards

"Between Three Palms" get a little hairy.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: DJ Peters

The issue with Peters has always been strikeouts, but you can say that about a lot of guys, and the Dodgers need right-hand hitting power hitters. We'll see him in the majors in September, or the COVID-19 equivalent of.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

A Few Thoughts About Al Kaline

What is it about certain players, who although they were not a member of the home team, and though you rarely got to see them play, stand out as favorites nonetheless? Baseball fans of a certain age may share the feeling, but not know exactly how to explain it.

Howard Cole

by

Linkmeister

Biggest Trades in Dodgers History, 1972-1979

Los Angeles Dodgers history, that is, and this is part two in a series.

Howard Cole

by

chin music

Who Would You Build a Team Around? SI MLB Staff Picks Dodgers' Cody Bellinger

Who says it's not safe to hold an election during the COVID-19 shutdown? Certainly not the mighty members of the SI MLB staff, who held both a primary and general election, counted the votes, sterilized the precincts and announced the winners all in one day.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers: Justin Turner Has a Plan to Save Pitchers in a Revamped 2020 Schedule

He's a sly one, that Justin Turner. And his heart is in the right place. And I, for one, love the Dodgers' redturn2. Love JT. But a home run derby to end extra inning ballgames? Uh, no.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte

The Day Major League Baseball Played Behind Closed Doors

The crowdless game was played April 29, 2015 at Camden Yards, with the Baltimore Orioles defeating the Chicago White Sox, 8-2.

Paul Banks