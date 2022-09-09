Skip to main content
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive

This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive

Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium. One of the best places on the face of the earth where you can watch a baseball game. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Dodgers are the best team in baseball to watch.

But, like at any ballpark really, things can come a little off the rails and fans can maybe get a little wild. And in some of those cases, stadium security may have to get involved.

Certainly, not every incident is the same. And we can't stress the fact enough that you and every fan should conduct yourself in a reasonable and respectable manner for each and every one of the 50,000 strong at the park each night. But, while not every incident is the same, some can just absolutely leave a smile on your face.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One such incident happened this week where a fan was being escorted out of his section by security. However, the quick-thinking fan pulled off a move so smooth, that it really is a sight to behold.

Thankfully, someone caught the moment on their camera.

He's been called "Foo-Dini", "David Copperfooo," "SiegFoo & Roy" for his magic act...

The video ends shortly after the fan's disappearing act, so it's not clear exactly how everything eventually turned out. Did security come back? Did someone in the crowd point out the magician?

The world may never know.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18985556_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Honored to Represent New Team at WBC

By Noah Camras
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Earns Prestigious Nomination from His Peers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18466646_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Eddy Alvarez Released by LA

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_16358578_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Describes the Delicate Balance of LA's September Goals

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19001939_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Could Chris Taylor Still be Dealing with Injury Woes?

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18997097_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Remains a Catalyst For LA Teammates

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18734787_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Hints at Need for Cody Bellinger to Step Up for Postseason Role

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19001954_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Giants Rookie Trades with Fan for HR Ball off Clayton Kershaw

By Jeff J. Snider