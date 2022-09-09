This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive

Dodger Stadium. One of the best places on the face of the earth where you can watch a baseball game. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Dodgers are the best team in baseball to watch.

But, like at any ballpark really, things can come a little off the rails and fans can maybe get a little wild. And in some of those cases, stadium security may have to get involved.

Certainly, not every incident is the same. And we can't stress the fact enough that you and every fan should conduct yourself in a reasonable and respectable manner for each and every one of the 50,000 strong at the park each night. But, while not every incident is the same, some can just absolutely leave a smile on your face.

One such incident happened this week where a fan was being escorted out of his section by security. However, the quick-thinking fan pulled off a move so smooth, that it really is a sight to behold.

Thankfully, someone caught the moment on their camera.

He's been called "Foo-Dini", "David Copperfooo," "SiegFoo & Roy" for his magic act...

The video ends shortly after the fan's disappearing act, so it's not clear exactly how everything eventually turned out. Did security come back? Did someone in the crowd point out the magician?

The world may never know.