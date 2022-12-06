Skip to main content

Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

MLB announced their First and Second All-MLB teams, and the Dodgers had five players recognized between the two teams, the most of any National League team.

The Dodgers had two players make the All-MLB First Team, and almost quicker than we had time to muster outrage about the guys who were snubbed, MLB announced the Second Team and addressed most of our concerns. Three Los Angeles stars made the Second Team, giving L.A. five honorees overall.

Julio Urias finished third in the National League Cy Young voting, but he missed out on the first team when Sandy Alcantara was the only NL starter on the list. The second team featured the opposite split, with Dylan Cease the only AL starter along with Max Fried, Max Scherzer, Aaron Nola, and Urias. Julio led the NL with a 2.16 ERA in 2022.

Freddie Freeman faced an uphill battle in this race, as the guy who won the NL MVP Award plays the same position he does. It's not surprising that Paul Goldschmidt finished ahead of him, but it's excellent to see Freeman rewarded with a Second Team honor after leading the league in hits, doubles, runs, and on-base percentage.

Will Smith gets the nod as the Second Team catcher, an outstanding honor as he comes into his own as a premier catcher in the league. Smith actually had the worst offensive season of his career, but he still posted a 120 OPS+, which is outstanding for a catcher. Seeing him excel as the second-best catcher in baseball in a down year is extremely encouraging for the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With five players between the two teams, the Dodgers topped all National League teams, Not surprising, I guess, since they were the best team in baseball throughout the regular season.

Julio UriasFreddie FreemanWill Smith

USATSI_18986001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner Represent LA on All-MLB First Teams

By Noah Camras
Aug 29, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cody Bellinger Rumors: Yankees May Target Former Dodgers All-Star

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19101945_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16100463_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Turns Down Massive Deal from Yanks, LA is a Team to Watch

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18628454_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Heading East to the Philadelphia Phillies

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_10661547_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fred McGriff Elected to MLB Hall of Fame

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18544147_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts On Replacing All-Star Left-Hander Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19095394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Emerge As Most Likely To Land Carlos Correa This Offseason

By Kristilyn Hetherington