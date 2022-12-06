Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

The Dodgers had two players make the All-MLB First Team, and almost quicker than we had time to muster outrage about the guys who were snubbed, MLB announced the Second Team and addressed most of our concerns. Three Los Angeles stars made the Second Team, giving L.A. five honorees overall.

Julio Urias finished third in the National League Cy Young voting, but he missed out on the first team when Sandy Alcantara was the only NL starter on the list. The second team featured the opposite split, with Dylan Cease the only AL starter along with Max Fried, Max Scherzer, Aaron Nola, and Urias. Julio led the NL with a 2.16 ERA in 2022.

Freddie Freeman faced an uphill battle in this race, as the guy who won the NL MVP Award plays the same position he does. It's not surprising that Paul Goldschmidt finished ahead of him, but it's excellent to see Freeman rewarded with a Second Team honor after leading the league in hits, doubles, runs, and on-base percentage.

Will Smith gets the nod as the Second Team catcher, an outstanding honor as he comes into his own as a premier catcher in the league. Smith actually had the worst offensive season of his career, but he still posted a 120 OPS+, which is outstanding for a catcher. Seeing him excel as the second-best catcher in baseball in a down year is extremely encouraging for the future.

With five players between the two teams, the Dodgers topped all National League teams, Not surprising, I guess, since they were the best team in baseball throughout the regular season.