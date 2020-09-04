Too Early to Talk Dodgers' Magic Number?

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball (29-10), they’re going to be the first team to clinch, there’s no jinxing in baseball and it’s A-OK to broach the magic number question now.



Plus, Los Angeles has an owner named Magic (Johnson). His number is 32, the same as the greatest Dodger of all time, Sandy Koufax, which gives us license.



The Dodgers, winners of 16 of 19 -- that's .842 ball -- host crummy Colorado over the weekend while the Padres head to Oakland to play the awesome A’s. With a win tonight, L.A. will boast a .750 winning percentage. In September. Ponder that a minute. So yeah, we’re going there.



As of Friday afternoon, the Dodgers have a six-game lead with 21 to play. If the 23-16 Pads were to win the rest of their 21 games -- they’re not going to do that, of course, but that’s how you calculate magic numbers -- they’ll finish 44-16. To beat that Los Angeles must win 16 games. So 16 is the magic number. Sixteen wins and five losses gets it done. That’s a winning percentage of .762, actually a come-down from the run they're on now.



Perhaps more realistically, say San Diego continues its fine (and even inspiring) play of late and goes 15-6 to finish 38-22. All the Dodgers would have to do is go 10-11 to clinch the National League West for the eighth straight time. Ya think they can go 10-11 with the rotten Rox up next and the all-but-defeated DBacks to follow, while Diego plays Oakland before settling in for three breathers at home with Colorado?



Put another way, if the Dodgers beat the Rockies twice this weekend while the Pads lose two of three at the Athletics -- a reasonable proposition it seems to me -- then we're looking at a 31-11 L.A. record, a 24-18 Padres mark and a magic number of 12. Twelve. At that point S.D. can go 15-3 and all the Dodgers would have to do is go 9-12 to win the thing.



So, yeah, it's September 4 and we're talking about the Dodgers' magic number. It's 16 now, could be 14 or 15 sometime tonight and 11, 12 or 13 by weekend's end. The playoff roster discussion follows shortly.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.