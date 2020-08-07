Updated MLB World Series and Pennant Chances Two Weeks into the Season

With two weeks of the 2020 season in the record books online sports gambling website, BetOnline.ag,has updated its pennant and World Series odds. The New York Yankees are 9/2 favorites to win the Fall Classic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 5/1 runners-up, and the Pittsburgh are 500/1, God bless em.

The new World Series odds are as follows:

New York Yankees 9/2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5/1

Minnesota Twins 10/1

Atlanta Braves 15/1

Chicago White Sox 15/1

Houston Astros 15/1

Tampa Bay Rays 15/1

Chicago Cubs 16/1

Oakland Athletics 20/1 18/1

San Diego Padres 20/1

Cleveland Indians 22/1

Washington Nationals 25/1

Cincinnati Reds 30/1

Colorado Rockies 30/1

New York Mets 22/1 30/1

St Louis Cardinals 40/1

Los Angeles Angels 50/1

Milwaukee Brewers 50/1

Philadelphia Phillies 50/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 60/1

Boston Red Sox 100/1

San Francisco Giants 200/1 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays 100/1

Miami Marlin 125/1

Texas Rangers 125/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

Seattle Mariners 300/1

Kansas City Royals 400/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 500/1

Odds to Win the American League:

New York Yankees 11/5

Minnesota Twins 5/1

Houston Astros 15/2

Chicago White Sox 8/1

Tampa Bay Rays 8/1 8/1

Oakland Athletics 9/1

Cleveland Indians 12/1

Los Angeles Angels 25/1

Boston Red Sox 50/1

Toronto Blue Jays 50/1

Texas Rangers 66/1

Detroit Tigers 80/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Seattle Mariners 250/1

Kansas City Royals 300/1

Odds to Win the National League:

Los Angeles Dodgers 2/1

Atlanta Braves 7/1

Chicago Cubs 15/2

Washington Nationals 10/1

San Diego Padres 12/1

New York Mets 14/1

Cincinnati Reds 15/1

Colorado Rockies 16/1

St. Louis Cardinals 20/1

Milwaukee Brewers 22/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 28/1

Philadelphia Phillies 30/1

Miami Marlins 50/1

San Francisco Giants 100/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 300/1

And remember, glove conquers all. Because your really don't want to be playing the slots without some kind of protection from COVID-19.

