Updated MLB World Series and Pennant Chances Two Weeks into the Season

Howard Cole

With two weeks of the 2020 season in the record books online sports gambling website, BetOnline.ag,has updated its pennant and World Series odds. The New York Yankees are 9/2 favorites to win the Fall Classic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 5/1 runners-up, and the Pittsburgh are 500/1, God bless em.

The new World Series odds are as follows:

New York Yankees 9/2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5/1

Minnesota Twins 10/1

Atlanta Braves 15/1

Chicago White Sox 15/1

Houston Astros 15/1

Tampa Bay Rays 15/1

Chicago Cubs 16/1

Oakland Athletics 20/1 18/1

San Diego Padres 20/1

Cleveland Indians 22/1

Washington Nationals 25/1

Cincinnati Reds 30/1

Colorado Rockies 30/1

New York Mets 22/1 30/1

St Louis Cardinals 40/1

Los Angeles Angels 50/1

Milwaukee Brewers 50/1

Philadelphia Phillies 50/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 60/1

Boston Red Sox 100/1

San Francisco Giants 200/1 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays 100/1

Miami Marlin 125/1

Texas Rangers 125/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

Seattle Mariners 300/1

Kansas City Royals 400/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 500/1

Odds to Win the American League:

New York Yankees 11/5

Minnesota Twins 5/1

Houston Astros 15/2

Chicago White Sox 8/1

Tampa Bay Rays 8/1 8/1

Oakland Athletics 9/1

Cleveland Indians 12/1

Los Angeles Angels 25/1

Boston Red Sox 50/1

Toronto Blue Jays 50/1

Texas Rangers 66/1

Detroit Tigers 80/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Seattle Mariners 250/1

Kansas City Royals 300/1

Odds to Win the National League:

Los Angeles Dodgers 2/1

Atlanta Braves 7/1

Chicago Cubs 15/2

Washington Nationals 10/1

San Diego Padres 12/1

New York Mets 14/1

Cincinnati Reds 15/1

Colorado Rockies 16/1

St. Louis Cardinals 20/1

Milwaukee Brewers 22/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 28/1

Philadelphia Phillies 30/1

Miami Marlins 50/1

San Francisco Giants 100/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 300/1

And remember, glove conquers all. Because your really don't want to be playing the slots without some kind of protection from COVID-19.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's come-from-behind 5-2 win include Dustin May's six-scoreless-inning performance, shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Pedro Baez, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen, respectively, and A.J. Pollock delivering a clutch two-run double and a solo home run to pace the visitors.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Sunday's 3-0 Dodgers win include a six-shutout-inning season debut for Clayton Kershaw, continued excellence from relievers Pedro Baez, Scott Alexander and Kenley Jansen (although Jansen allowed a 400-foot out to end the game) and home runs by Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a a glorious Puig-like Mookie Betts throw from the right field corner to peg Ketel Marte at third base (video within), Dodgers home runs by Betts and Corey Seager and a solid four-inning, one-hit, no-run start by Tony Gonsolin (who was sent down for Mitch White this morning).

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's game include 5 1/3 scoreless innings from the Dodgers' bullpen, a five-run, single-and-walk-em-to-death L.A. fifth and a Joe Kelly-inspired brouhaha. And inspiration for the visitors and their fans all the way around. We'll see what, if anything, comes of it tonight.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Edwin Rios makes his first start of the year, batting eighth at first base.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Progress Report Two Weeks In

All things considered, Los Angeles is as good as advertised. A solid A grade. Dave Roberts, weird lineups and all, gets credit, as does the front office for putting this particular group in place. The Dodgers will probably win the NL West and will definitely be in the postseason. And then we'll just see about October, which is always the case.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Howard Cole

Overlooked Coming Into 2020, A.J. Pollock Making Early Impact for Dodgers

Two weeks into the season, Pollock has been an impact hitter. Splitting time in left field, Pollock leads Dodgers batters with a .364 average and 1.174 OPS in 36 plate appearances and is tied for the team lead with three homers.

Ian Casselberry

