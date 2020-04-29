InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Video: The Myth of Abner Doubleday

Howard Cole

SI's Tom Wilson and Eric Nusbaum, author of "author of "Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between," discuss the myth that Abner Doubleday invented baseball. 

Please see Tom and Eric's earlier discussion about the new book here.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Photo: Doubleday Field, Cooperstown, NY. By Nicholas Henderson, Flickr/Creative Commons. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Dodgers to Appear in Real Live Baseball Games...in South Korea

What's the old saying, "old Dodgers never die, they just get traded away." Something like that. The point is, ex-Dodgers pop up from time to time, and when they do - especially with no actual Major League Baseball action to report on - we like to bring the info to your attention.

Howard Cole

by

DougM56

This Day in Dodgers History

On this day, April 27, 2020, absolutely nothing happened. No runs, no drips, no errors, no wins, no losses, no no-pitch intentional walks and no crotch grabbing by Gerardo Parra, who is no longer a major leaguer. A few things happened in the other 136 April 27ths in franchise's history, however, and here are ones which struck me as I perused box scores. Details within.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy1

Interview: Maury Wills Looks Back on Dodgers Career

“I never intended to break Ty Cobb’s record,” Wills said. “I just thought of stealing bases. That became our attack. I would get on and steal second and then I’d steal third. Somebody’d hit a long fly ball (for a sacrifice fly) and Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale would shut ‘em out.”

Graham Womack

by

BBfan

Video Interview with Eric Nusbaum, Author 'Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between'

The latest in SI's baseball book series.

Howard Cole

by

Wes Parkers Bat

Updated Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Howard Cole

Enough With the Dodgers-Stand-to-Lose-the-Most-by-Shortened-or-Cancelled-Season Idea Already

The Dodgers are re-signing Mookie Betts. They gave up three players they didn't need and they're going to re-sign Betts. They sign their own free agents. And Betts is their own free agent. The equation changes not one iota because of COVID-19.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cody Thomas

At 22, Thomas hit .222/.293/.409, 20 HR, 65 RBI, for the A-ball Great Lake Loons in 2017. The following year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes he hit .285/.355/.497 with 19 HR and 87 RBI. Last year at AA-Tulsa, Thomas’ stat line was .236/.308/.443 with 23 HR and 76 RBI in 532 plate appearances over 130 games.

Jake Reiner

Book Excerpt: The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Anika Orrock is an award-winning illustrator, writer, designer, cartoonist, humorist, and baseball nerd from the California Bay Area.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Keibert Ruiz

If you take a step back to note that in being promoted mid-season every year at such a young age, it’s logical to expect some degree of regression at the higher levels. Ruiz has plenty of development left in him. He'll be ready when he's ready. In other words, patience Grasshopper.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Gambling: Dodgers Favored for Best Record in Truncated 2020 Season

Since the Dodgers were preseason favorites to lead baseball with a 107-55 record in a full 2020 by one publication, it should be no surprise that they are favored to be pace setters in a truncated 2020 season by another. Eighty-one games, 100 games, whatever.

Howard Cole

by

Arky