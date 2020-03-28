InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Video: What's my Name? Baseball's World Series Trophy

Howard Cole

More photos of the World Series trophy than you've ever seen together in one place. Beautiful baseball pictures of the award that symbolizes triumph; victory over a long 162-game season (usually) followed by 11 postseason wins and a dog pile in the center of the diamond.

You know, the trophy that was hoisted twice in recent years at Dodger Stadium, perhaps once legitimately by the road club. And perhaps not. The thing that hasn't been drenched in Chavez Ravine champagne since the Reagan Administration. The thing has been on "Seinfeld" more recently than it has the local news in Los Angeles. That old thing.

In this lovely video, SI producer Tom Wilson celebrates baseball's most coveted item.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Chris Taylor

COVID-19 and a land in lock-down notwithstanding, after an appropriate break in between such pieces, I'd like to continue with our 2020 Dodgers projection series now. If it's all right with you.

Howard Cole

by

BigDogTim

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Logan Salow

Salow split the 2019 season between the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and AA-Tulsa Drillers, posting a 2.31 ERA, a 1.219 WHIP, with a whopping 92 strikeouts in 62 1/3 for a 13.4 strikeouts per nine.

Howard Cole

Video: Ballparks for Your Bucket List

Do you have a bucket list of must-visit ballparks? Here's mine.

Howard Cole

by

dwinch

In Appreciation of Dodgers' Hall of Fame Manager, Walter Alston

Today we pay homage to Walter Alston, arguably the greatest manager in Dodgers history, and unquestionably the most accomplished.

Howard Cole

by

shimers

A Look at Dodgers Great Gil Hodges' Hall of Fame Chances

Hodges has been receiving renewed attention, with Kevin Kernan of the New York Post quoting Dodgers legends Vin Scully and Carl Erskine in a recent plug for Hodges.

Graham Womack

by

advorak1959

Given the Chance to Visit any Baseball City, Where Would You Go, and Why?

What do we do, stuck in our homes 72 hours from what would normally be the religious holiday that is Opening Day? We dream about being at the ballpark, about being at any ballpark. We dream about being at ballparks we've dreamed about being at.

Howard Cole

Former-Dodger Jerry Sands Finds a Baseball Home Abroad

Where to turn when there is no major league baseball to watch? How about Nippon Professional Baseball? For an old-friend alert, you might start with the Hanshin Tigers, based in Osaka, Japan. That’s where ex-Dodger Jerry Sands, now 32, is trying to crack the 28-man roster.

Jake Reiner

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Errol Robinson

Baseball America: "special hands at shortstop that vacuum up even the toughest hops and make every play look smooth ... aggressive sparkplug who brings energy and swagger to the top of an order."

Howard Cole

Spring Ahead for Transplants

An old episode of Cheers starts with Coach off at the DMV, getting his driver's license renewed. When he gets back to the bar, Sam asks him how it went. "They asked me for my kidneys, Sam! It used to be just ten bucks!!"

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Kody Hoese

A big right-hand hitting third baseman out of Andrew Friedman's alma mater, Tulane University. Hoese hit .316/.401/.541, with 39 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 105 RBIs in 160 college games and he was the Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974