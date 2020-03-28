Video: What's my Name? Baseball's World Series Trophy

More photos of the World Series trophy than you've ever seen together in one place. Beautiful baseball pictures of the award that symbolizes triumph; victory over a long 162-game season (usually) followed by 11 postseason wins and a dog pile in the center of the diamond.

You know, the trophy that was hoisted twice in recent years at Dodger Stadium, perhaps once legitimately by the road club. And perhaps not. The thing that hasn't been drenched in Chavez Ravine champagne since the Reagan Administration. The thing has been on "Seinfeld" more recently than it has the local news in Los Angeles. That old thing.

In this lovely video, SI producer Tom Wilson celebrates baseball's most coveted item.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.