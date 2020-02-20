What's to Become of ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig?

If you had February 19 in the pool, you lost. Yasiel Puig is jobless.

And it wasn't supposed to be this way. The pundit predictions for the former-Dodger's free agent opportunities ran the gamut. MLBTR had Puig going to Detroit on a one-year deal for $8 million. Eric Stephen didn't predict a destination, but tabbed Puig for a two-year, $28 million deal. Bleacher Report predicted a destination without a dollar figure. Ken Davidoff; one year in Miami for $7 million. Jim Bowden at The Athletic (subscription required) thought Puig was good for a four-year $48 million contract, with the best destinations including Cleveland, Seattle, San Diego, Miami and Toronto. But no such luck.

My guess as to why? Puig's reputation for being difficult. I say this as a huge fan of the strong-armed right fielder. In fact, good luck finding a writer in Los Angeles who's been as consistently supportive of the man than I have. But the truth is, Dave Roberts admitted to having to give more one-on-one attention, and more more thought to this particular player than any other man on the roster. On several rosters, really, because it was more than a one-year thing.

Puig would show up late on more occasions than were acceptable, or even reported. He'd stand around in the outfield and refuse to move based on the coach's positioning orders. And I could give you a number of other Wild Horse transgressions that led the Dodgers to move him an offseason ago ... if I wanted to go there. Which I don't.

Because I loved watching Puig play. I loved him in the batter's box, I loved him on the bases (occasional head-scratching decision notwithstanding) and I especially loved him in right field. I made no apologies then and I will make no apologies now for comparing L.A.'s number 66 to Roberto Clemente many a time. He was that good.

Puig inspired me. Here are eight minutes of examples. But he's on the outside looking in if not for good reason, necessarily, at least there is an explanation that one can point to.

So what's to become of Yasiel Puig? Long-term, I don't know. Maybe he'll get the message and apply himself the next chance he gets. Short-term, some ambitious general manager will take a flyer on him, roll the dice and hope for the best. Flip him to a contender in the summer. Taking a wild guess I'll say Oakland, one year at $7.5 mil.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. follow him on Twitter.