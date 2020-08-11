Which Dodgers starter loses his spot when Alex Wood returns from shoulder inflammation?

Well, if the return was imminent, and it was my call, Wood would be the guy transitioning to the bullpen. Not Clayton Kershaw, not Walker Buehler, not Julio Urias, Ross Stripling and certainly not last night's tough-luck loser, Dustin May.

But these things have a way of sorting themselves out. And Dave Roberts said as much in response to a reporter's question about whether May would keep his job when Wood comes back in the postgame Monday.

“Dustin’s doing nothing but show his value to our ball club......he’s been very good for us. When that time comes, we’ll continue to discuss it. But Dustin’s certainly doing everything he can.”

When the skipper says "we'll continue to discuss it" the implication is that they've already discussed it. Good. The semi-convincing poker face (see video 1:58 in) indicates that either Roberts thinks it's a good problem to have or he's just plain giddy watching the 22-year-old May do his thing, improving with each outing of his young career.

The "when the time comes" is both appropriate and diplomatic, because why give any of the involved men something extra to think about when, for all we know, the time may never come. Because of the distinct possibility of a another starter being injured between now and whenever it is that Wood is ready (he threw a 30-pitch bullpen yesterday). It's also possible that the club will go to a six-man rotation for a turn or two to kick the can further on down the road. And to give the guys an extra day's rest, which they do from time to time.

In his four 2020 starts to date beginning with the Opening Day nod with Kershaw on the shelf, May has allowed one earned run, one earned run, two earned and two earned in that order, with a six-inning performance in each of the latter two. On the year he sports a 1-1 record, a 2.75 ERA, a 1.169 WHIP with 10 walks and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings. This is a subjective opinion, of course, but I think he's better than that. More importantly, I can see him adjust to new situations as they arise. And so you can you.

Yes, May's two walks cost him the second Padres run, which was the difference maker in San Diego's 2-1 victory last night at Dodger Stadium. But he got out of the inning with no further damage. He allowed the run, went back to work and concluded the assignment. He's now pitched six solid innings back to back, and you've got to go six before you can go seven. That's coming.

An argument can be made that with his high-90s and 100 mph fastball plus the movement that comes with it, that May would be a compelling candidate for late-inning relief, and it's intriguing to think about such things. But he needs the innings, now, as many as he can get to continue to develop. And develop he is, faster than is normally the case.

Again, there's no decision to be made this afternoon. When there is, like Roberts, who with his cabinet of advisors will continue to discuss it, we'll continue to discuss it here as well. Lucky you.

From my perspective, May absolutely sticks. Let's see what he can accomplish with eight uninterrupted regular season starts. Let's see if he can be that number three option in the postseason. Or, or if we're being honest, the number two. Wood, who is L.A.'s seventh best starter, behind the five mentioned about and Tony Gonsolin, is the odd man out.

And remember, glove conquers all.

