Who Have the Dodgers Signed & Who Have They Lost So Far This Offseason

Here's a summary of moves that the Dodgers have made so far this winter with potentially more to come.

Merry Christmas Dodgers fans!

It's been a busy time of year and even though the Dodgers have missed out on a lot of big stars on the market this offseason, that doesn't mean they've completely struck out so far.

So if you need a refresher on who's in and who's out for the Dodgers this year then you've come to the right place.

Who's gone?

Trea Turner is probably going to be the most missed in terms of production this next season. The 29-year-old shortstop was not shy about wanting to move out East and sure enough, he got what he wanted. This winter, Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies.

But what took most people by surprise was that the Dodgers refused to offer Justin Turner a club option which eventually led to him signing with the Boston Red Sox. The Dodger and Los Angeles legend signed for 2 years / $22 million. His leadership and energy will severely be missed in the clubhouse and beyond.

Another longtime Dodger also exited Los Angeles this month after struggling the past few years at the plate. Cody Bellinger who was non-tendered this November signed a 1 year / $17,500,000 contract with the Chicago Cubs where he will look to return to former MVP shape somewhere new.

Craig Kimbrel will also leave LA and join Trea in Philadelphia for a year on 1 $10 million contract. But the Dodgers never reconsidered bringing the closer back in 2023 after his short-lived stint with the Boys in Blue.

One of the first to officially part way with the Dodgers was Tyler Anderson. But what stings, even more, is that the All-Star pitcher will just be moving on with the team across the freeway, the Angels. After rejecting the Dodgers' qualifying offer and instead signed for a three-year, $39 million deal in early November.

Andrew Heaney had quite a productive year with LA which helped him boost a two-year, $25 million contract with the Rangers.

Headed out to Minnesota is Joey Gallo who spent a short time in the Dodgers outfield before moving on to the next team. He signed for one year at $11 million with the Twins.

Tommy Kahnle signed a two-year deal with the New York Yankees and Chris Martin will head East on a two-year deal as well with Boston.

Edwin Rios and Hanser Alberto remain free agents on the market still and David Price is not likely to make a return as he most likely will retire.

Who'd we get?

Probably the most exciting (but also not too surprising) news is that Clayton Kershaw will rep the number 22 for the Dodgers for at least one more ride. The three-time Cy Young player decided to remain in LA for his 16th season on a one-year contract worth $20 million.

Adding to the star-studded pitching rotation will be Noah Syndergaard, also known as Thor. By signing a one-year, $13 million contract, the former Phillies pitcher will attempt to revive his MLB career just like Heaney and Anderson did.

The Dodgers also gained a new DH in J.D. Martinez from the Red Sox which makes sense why Boston would go all-in on JT to fill that spot. Somehow LA got Martinez who is a 3 time Silver Slugger and 5-time All-Starto sign for a one-year $10 million deal.

After Belli's departure, the Dodgers signed outfielders Jason Heyward, Bradley Zimmer, and Steven Duggar to minor-league contracts. All three are lefties also so they're most likely fighting for the same spot right now.

The Dodgers also added to their bullpen with a right-handed relief pitcher from the Giants. Shelby Miller signed on a one-year deal in hopes of becoming a weapon this upcoming season.

JP Feyereisen came over in a trade with the Rays, but will miss most or all of next season due to recent surgery in his shoulder. However, he's had a lot of success at the big-league level and is under team control for three more years after 2023.

That pretty much concludes all of the Dodgers' offseason moves so far but there could be some possible trade packages coming soon. So stay tuned especially when you hear the names Brandon Reynolds, Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, or Brandon Woodruff.