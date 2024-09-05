Elly De La Cruz Had the Coolest First Inning of MLB Season, and Fans Loved It
Elly De La Cruz is so ridiculously fun to watch play baseball because he can truly do it all. He can mash jaw-dropping home runs. He can make cool plays in the field. And he can steal bases like nobody else.
Just when you're thinking you've seen it all from the 22-year-old shortstop, he goes out and does something even more mind-boggling. If you need more proof of that look at what he did Wednesday night against the Astros—he had two hits, two RBI, scored two runs, and stole a base. That doesn't sound all that wild until you realize one thing—he did that all in the first inning.
