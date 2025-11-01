SI

Every Celebrity We Spotted at World Series Game 6 in Toronto

Stephen Douglas

Eugene Levy was among the Canadian fans in attendance for Game 6 of the World Series.
The stars were out for Game 6 of the 2025 World Series at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. It was a slightly different crowd than what we saw at Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 in Los Angeles, but there was still a very impressive turnout.

Drake

Arguably, the biggest name in attendance was Drake. The Toronto sports fan who some consider a jinx, was there to watch his hometown team try to clinch their first World Series championship since he was a child.

Geddy Lee

Drake wasn't the only musician in attendance as Geddy Lee, true Canadian rock and roll royalty, took in the action from the field level.

Geddy Lee was among the Canadian royalty in attendance for Game 6. / Photo by Rob Tringali / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy

A significant portion of the main cast of Schitt's Creek was also there as Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy were there to support the Blue Jays.

Paul Molitor and Jack Morris

Paul Molitor was the World Series MVP when the Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series. Morris was the World Series MVP in 1991 when he was on the Minnesota Twins and then won the World Series again with the Blue Jays in 1992.

Jerry O'Connell

In an odd twist, American actor Jerry O'Connell was also there supporting the Blue Jays. A Mets fan, he was decked out in Dodgers gear earlier this week in L.A.

Eugenie Bouchard

The former Canadian tennis star was born in Quebec right after the Blue Jays won their last World Series. She is old enough to remember the Expos, but young enough to have moved on.

Eugenie Bouchard
Eugenie Bouchard was in attendance for Game 6 of the World Series. / Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

