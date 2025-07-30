Five Teams Under Pressure to Make a Splash at the MLB Trade Deadline
With the 2025 MLB trade deadline upon us, there are some teams expected to take bigger swings than others as they look to gear up for a postseason push.
Different front offices face different amounts of pressure to improve their rosters in the pursuit of success. Some teams are stuck in a lengthy World Series drought that fans are eager to see end, while others have the make-up of contenders and are simply missing a piece or two.
Regardless of why, there will be a few front offices in the market for a seismic move, and we'll take a look at what organizations may be feeling the most pressure to make a big splash before Thursday's deadline.
New York Yankees
Biggest need: Bullpen help
The Yankees have been one of MLB's worst teams in July. In addition to losing the AL East lead, they're now treading dangerously close to falling out of a wild-card spot. With Aaron Judge on the IL, the team is at risk of seeing the season spiral out of control, but making a big move at the deadline could help steady the ship and keep New York afloat while awaiting the return of its two-time MVP.
The Yankees have various needs to address, so they may prioritize making multiple smaller additions as opposed to pursuing one of the bigger names available. Still, having gone since 2009 without a title, frustrations are running high among the fan base, and making a big splash at the deadline could be a show of the franchise's dedication to pursuing its long-awaited 28th World Series championship.
Potential target: Twins RP Jhoan Durán
Seattle Mariners
Biggest need: Another bat, preferably second base or third base
The Mariners are the only MLB team to have never appeared in a World Series. This year may be their best chance at snapping that undesirable streak. With Cal Raleigh playing at an MVP level and enjoying what has been the best offensive season for a catcher in history, there's no reason this team shouldn't be among the most aggressive at the deadline.
Seattle already made a nice addition in the form of Josh Naylor, bringing him over in a deal with the Diamondbacks. But there are still some areas of the Mariners' roster that could use upgrading, and with just one playoff appearance in the past two decades, the organization simply cannot let this strong season go to waste. Jerry Dipoto has indicated he wants to be aggressive at the deadline, and now he'll be expected to live up to those expectations.
Potential target: Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suárez
San Francisco Giants
Biggest need: Another bat, preferably second base or right field
The Giants splashed earlier this season by trading for Rafael Devers, but have since had MLB's worst record and are tied with the Pirates for the fewest runs scored in the league as the entire lineup is mired in a slump. Sitting at 54–53, San Francisco is at risk of falling out of the postseason race if president of baseball operations Buster Posey doesn't find a spark plug to rejuvenate the lineup, and another significant trade at the deadline could be exactly what San Francisco needs.
The organization has already shown its intention to win now, and Posey could double down on that approach with a big deadline acquisition. As the team continues to struggle, a big move could help get the Giants to where they need to be in order to claw back into the playoff mix and emerge as possible contenders.
Potential target: Rays 2B Brandon Lowe
Philadelphia Phillies
Biggest need: Outfielder
The Phillies have one of baseball's best pitching staffs, and as usual, they're right in the mix as contenders in 2025. Their lineup is loaded with stars, but lacks depth, which is an area they should look to address prior to Thursday's deadline.
Philadelphia already has one of MLB's highest payrolls, but they haven't had too much to show for the huge deals they dished out to guys like Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Trea Turner and others. They made the World Series in 2022, but lost in six games and haven't been back since. As their veterans continue to age, their window for success narrows, and they'll feel more and more urgency to get the job done in October. Reinforcing this lineup and getting more balance across the batting order would be a great way to help them compete when the stakes are at their highest.
Potential target: Guardians OF Steven Kwan
Detroit Tigers
Biggest need: Elite bullpen arm
Just a few weeks ago, the Tigers had MLB's best record and were the first team to 60 wins. They've slowed down in July, however, having their worst month of the season by far. They've gone 9–14 through their first 23 games this month, and have won just three of their last 10 games.
Fortunately, they're still in comfortable position to win the division, and they've added some rotation depth in the form of Chris Paddack, but they should continue to be aggressive as the deadline nears. Detroit hasn't reached the ALCS since 2013 and haven't been to the World Series since 2012. After one of their best starts to a season in recent years, the front office needs to look to build on that momentum and take a big swing at Thursday's deadline.
Potential target: Pirates RP David Bednar