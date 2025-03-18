Freddie Freeman Gives Encouraging Injury Update After Missing First Dodgers Game in Japan
Right before the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs were set to start their first of two games in Tokyo to officially open the 2025 MLB season, the Dodgers scratched Freddie Freeman from the lineup.
Freeman experienced rib discomfort during batting practice on Tuesday, causing him to sit out for the game. He told reporters after the game, which the Dodgers won 4–1, that the pain is similar to what he dealt with during last season's playoff run. It was revealed after Los Angeles's World Series win that Freeman played through the postseason with broken cartilage in his ribcage.
The first baseman clarified that the pain he's experiencing now in his ribcage is "less severe" and there's a 75% chance he'll play in Wednesday's game in Tokyo, Los Angeles Times's Jack Harris reported. He even wanted to play on Tuesday, but was held out for likely precautionary reasons.
Freeman explained that he received treatment after batting practice in hopes to play on Tuesday. He said as long as he doesn't feel any pain on Wednesday, he should be good to play.
While the ribs are a lingering issue, it doesn't sound like Dodgers fans need to worry about Freeman's ankle. He dealt with a sprain in the postseason, which caused him to miss Game 4 of the NLCS. He still battled through the injury, even winning World Series MVP thanks to his efforts. He underwent surgery on his ankle in the offseason.