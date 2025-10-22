Full World Series Schedule 2025: Dates, Start Times, & TV Channels for Dodgers-Blue Jays
It all comes down to this.
The Dodgers and Blue Jays have both punched their tickets to the 2025 World Series and will compete to take home the championship. The Dodgers are looking to defend their title after beating the Yankees in 2024, when they snagged their second title this decade and eighth overall. Now, they'll get the chance to add another trophy to the collection, and perhaps become a dynasty in the process.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays arrived to the World Series in much more dramatic fashion. After defeating the Yankees in the American League Division Series, the Blue Jays went down 0-2 to the Mariners in the ALCS. They eventually forced a Game 7, and despite trailing 3-1 after six innings, grabbed the lead after George Springer hit a three-run home run. They now head back to the World Series for the first time in over 30 years.
Before the World Series begins later this week, here's a look at the schedule.
When does the World Series start?
The 2025 World Series begins on Friday, Oct. 24, in Toronto, Canada. It will run from at least Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, but could go until the start of November if needed.
Full 2025 World Series schedule
Game
Date
Location
Start Time (ET)
Channel
Game 1
Friday, Oct. 24
Toronto
8 p.m.
Fox
Game 2
Saturday, Oct. 25
Toronto
8 p.m.
Fox
Game 3
Monday, Oct. 27
Los Angeles
8 p.m.
Fox
Game 4
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Los Angeles
8 p.m.
Fox
Game 5*
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Los Angeles
8 p.m.
Fox
Game 6*
Friday, Oct. 31
Toronto
8 p.m.
Fox
Game 7*
Saturday, Nov. 1
Toronto
8 p.m.
Fox
*If necessary
The Dodgers and Blue Jays have faced off in one series this year, with Los Angeles edging Toronto 2-1 over those three games in August. The Dodgers also head into the championship with more rest, since they swept the Brewers in four games. They will go a week between games by the time the World Series begins.
The Blue Jays do get homefield advantage in this series, meaning they get to host the first two games and will also host Games 6 and 7 if the series goes that long. Toronto earned homefield advantage after finishing the regular season with a better record than the Dodgers, 94-68 to the Dodgers' 93-69.