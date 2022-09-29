Former SF Giants prospect plays all nine positions in a MILB game

Skip to main content

Former SF Giants prospect plays all nine positions in a Triple-A game in Syracuse

A former infielder in the SF Giants organization pulled off an impressive feat for the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate on Wednesday.

It's one of the rarest feats in baseball for a player to appear at all nine positions over the course of a game. After all, what circumstance would cause a player to pitch and catch in the same game, let alone do that on top of playing every position on the infield and outfield? However, former SF Giants prospect Ali Castillo did exactly that on Wednesday for the Phillies Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The history-making feat was likely pre-planned by Castillo and the coaching staff. Only five players have ever played all five positions in an MLB game, although the number who have done so in the minor leagues is unknown.

Castillo started at second base, his primary position throughout his career, before swapping position with shortstop Scott Kingery in the second. He swapped with third baseman Will Toffey (another former Giants minor leaguer) in the third inning before moving to center field in the fourth. In the subsequent innings, Castillo moved to right field, left field, and first base before moving to catcher for the first time in his 12-year minor-league career. Finally, with Lehigh Valley leading 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Castillo moved back to center field before taking the mound with two outs and the tying run on first base. He induced a game-ending groundout from Mets prospect Carlos Rincon to finish the game.

Former SF Giants prospect Ali Castillo fields a groundball with the Venezuelan team in the World Baseball Series Championship qualifiers. (2021)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Castillo not only appeared at all nine positions, he also went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored at the plate, and recorded a save on the mound. Quite a memorable day for the minor-league journeyman. On the season, Castillo has appeared in 103 games with the Phillies Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He is hitting .264/.317/.304 with 14 doubles.

Castillo began his professional career in the Yankees organization in 2009, where he climbed their minor-league ranks until he became a free agent after the 2015 season. The native of Maracaibo, Venezuela eventually caught on with the Giants organization for the next three years before bouncing between the Phillies organization in 2019, Nationals farm system in 2021, and back to the Phillies system this season.

During his time with the Giants, Castillo primarily played with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Double-A, although he did have several stints at Triple-A. 2016 was easily his best season in the SF Giants organization, hitting .313/.351/.374 between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting posting a batting average above .300 at both stops.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies

Former SF Giants prospect Ali Castillo fields a groundball with the Venezuelan team in the World Baseball Series Championship qualifiers. (2021)
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants prospect plays all nine positions in a MILB game

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder David Villar watches a ball after hitting a homer against the Dodgers.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: David Villar shares Evan Longoria's advice to him

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher John Brebbia throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Another great bullpen game leads to 6-3 win over Rockies

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall young righty Sean Hjelle from Triple-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitching prospect William Kempner throws a pitch during his time at Gonzaga.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants prospects: BA lists one recent draft pick among early standouts

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge jogs to the outfield. Could he be the SF Giants next free-agent splash?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

MLB Insider will be "surprised" if SF Giants don't sign a top free agent

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants left fielder watches a ball after he hit a home run. (2007)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Barry Bonds "was very close" to choosing the Yankees

By Marc Delucchi
Oregon State left fielder Wade Meckler (now with the SF Giants), left, celebrates after crossing home plate to score for the Beavers Friday, June 3, 2022, at the 2022 NCAA Corvallis Regional
San Francisco Giants Prospects

How getting cut at Oregon State revived Wade Meckler's career

By Marc Delucchi