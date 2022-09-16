Pirates DFA former SF Giants first-round pick Tyler Beede

Skip to main content

Pirates designate former SF Giants first-round pick Tyler Beede for assignment

After an up and down season in Pittsburgh, former SF Giants pitcher Tyler Beede was designated for assignment by the Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede for assignment on Thursday. The Pirates claimed Beede off waivers from the SF Giants earlier this season but struggled once he moved into Pittsburgh's starting rotation.

Beede had a 3.12 ERA this season across 40.1 innings pitched (23 appearances) at the end of July. However, his peripheral numbers suggested he had benefited from some good luck. Beede had issued nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (24) and was inducing swings-and-misses at one of the lowest rates in the majors.

Hoping Beede's success could translate to longer outings, Pirates manager Derek Shelton moved him into the rotation. In five starts during the month of August, Beede surrendered 16 earned runs on 21 hits and 10 walks in just 15 innings pitched. Opposing hitters posted a .318/.423/.546 triple-slash over that span and Beede was relegated back to the bullpen. After watching Beede continue struggling in three relief appearances this month, the Pirates decided to move on.

SF Giants pitcher Tyler Beede throws a pitch during spring training.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Giants drafted Beede with the 21st overall pick in the draft back in 2011. A right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt, Beede had flashed an excellent arsenal of pitches but struggled with inconsistent command.

Upon turning pro, Beede moved away from a four-seam fastball towards a sinker that induced soft groundball contact and was easier for him to locate in the strike zone. In 2016, Beede had an excellent season with the Giants Double-A affiliate in Richmond, recording a 2.84 ERA in 147.1 innings pitched with 135 strikeouts. Still, Beede's inconsistent command continued to show. Despite his effectiveness, Beede walked 53 hitters.

The following year, when Beede reached Triple-A, his strikeout rate dropped as he was forced into the zone by better hitters. Beede made marginal improvements over the next few years, eventually earning a spot in the Giants rotation in 2019.

He made 26 appearances (24 starts) for San Francisco in 2019 and recorded 113 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched. He walked 46 hitters, allowed 22 home runs, and finished the season with an ERA of 5.08, but seemed to make some big strides as the season came to a close. However, just as he seemed to be building positive momentum, Beede suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the spring of 2020.

Tyler Beede has struggled to return to his pre-injury form over the past two seasons. He seemed to be turning a corner in Pittsburgh earlier this season but now finds himself back on waivers. This late in the season, it seems probable that Beede will go unclaimed and declare himself a free agent. Wherever he catches on next, he will hope to finally reach his full potential next year.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Tyler Beede
Tyler Beede

Pirates pitcher Tyler Beede throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants History

Pirates DFA former SF Giants first-round pick Tyler Beede

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. connects with a pitch and sends it into right field.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants: Is it time to move on from LaMonte Wade Jr.?

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants catcher Austin Wynns hits an RBI single to right field.
San Francisco Giants News

Carlos Rodón and Austin Wynns propel SF Giants to 4-1 victory

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman Brandon Belt
San Francisco Giants News

WATCH: Brandon Belt shares appreciation for Kruk & Kuip

By Marc Delucchi
Reporter for NBC Sportsnet holds out a microphone.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Broadcaster Johnny Doskow receives a big-league callup

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder throws the ball to first base after stepping on second base.
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Prospect adding insult to injury for Donovan Walton trade

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants lefty Thomas Szapucki throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants promote LHP Thomas Szapucki, option RHP Zack Littell

By Marc Delucchi
Orioles general manager Mike Elias looking off in the distance while wearing sunglasses.
San Francisco Giants History

Court filing reveals the SF Giants tried to hire Orioles GM Mike Elias

By Marc Delucchi