Pirates DFA former SF Giants first-round pick Tyler Beede

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede for assignment on Thursday. The Pirates claimed Beede off waivers from the SF Giants earlier this season but struggled once he moved into Pittsburgh's starting rotation.

Beede had a 3.12 ERA this season across 40.1 innings pitched (23 appearances) at the end of July. However, his peripheral numbers suggested he had benefited from some good luck. Beede had issued nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (24) and was inducing swings-and-misses at one of the lowest rates in the majors.

Hoping Beede's success could translate to longer outings, Pirates manager Derek Shelton moved him into the rotation. In five starts during the month of August, Beede surrendered 16 earned runs on 21 hits and 10 walks in just 15 innings pitched. Opposing hitters posted a .318/.423/.546 triple-slash over that span and Beede was relegated back to the bullpen. After watching Beede continue struggling in three relief appearances this month, the Pirates decided to move on.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants drafted Beede with the 21st overall pick in the draft back in 2011. A right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt, Beede had flashed an excellent arsenal of pitches but struggled with inconsistent command.

Upon turning pro, Beede moved away from a four-seam fastball towards a sinker that induced soft groundball contact and was easier for him to locate in the strike zone. In 2016, Beede had an excellent season with the Giants Double-A affiliate in Richmond, recording a 2.84 ERA in 147.1 innings pitched with 135 strikeouts. Still, Beede's inconsistent command continued to show. Despite his effectiveness, Beede walked 53 hitters.

The following year, when Beede reached Triple-A, his strikeout rate dropped as he was forced into the zone by better hitters. Beede made marginal improvements over the next few years, eventually earning a spot in the Giants rotation in 2019.

He made 26 appearances (24 starts) for San Francisco in 2019 and recorded 113 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched. He walked 46 hitters, allowed 22 home runs, and finished the season with an ERA of 5.08, but seemed to make some big strides as the season came to a close. However, just as he seemed to be building positive momentum, Beede suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the spring of 2020.

Tyler Beede has struggled to return to his pre-injury form over the past two seasons. He seemed to be turning a corner in Pittsburgh earlier this season but now finds himself back on waivers. This late in the season, it seems probable that Beede will go unclaimed and declare himself a free agent. Wherever he catches on next, he will hope to finally reach his full potential next year.