Dodgers sign former SF Giants reliever Shelby Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free-agent reliever Shelby Miller away from the SF Giants. The Dodgers inked the righty to a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to reporting by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. Miller was a late-season breakout performer out of the Giants bullpen in 2022, but recent reports suggested he was unlikely to re-sign with the team.

Former SF Giants reliever throws a pitch during his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals. (2014) Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller was a first-round pick in 2009 by the St. Louis Cardinals and eventually became a top-100 prospect in the minors. Miller debuted in the big leagues in 2012. The following year, Miller joined the Cardinals rotation, recording a 3.06 ERA across 173.1 innings pitched. After another impressive season in 2014, Miller was included in a blockbuster trade that sent him to Atlanta for outfielder Jason Heyward.

Miller had the best season of his career in 2015 with Atlanta. He received an All-Star selection and posted a 3.02 ERA in 205.1 innings of work. Then, once again, he was included in a blockbuster offseason trade. This time, he was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a package that included Dansby Swanson.

Considered one of the best young pitchers in MLB, Miller unexpectedly struggled as soon as he joined Arizona. He recorded a 6.15 ERA in 20 starts during his first season with the Dbacks and was optioned to the minor leagues as the organization tried to get him back to his peak form.

The following year, Miller underwent season-ending UCL surgery. While he has appeared in nearly every big-league season since (he opted out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Miller has never looked like the pitcher he did in St. Louis or Atlanta. From 2018-2021, Miller appeared in 37 games with the Diamondbacks, Rangers, Cubs, and Pirates. He amassed a 9.17 ERA in 72.2 innings pitched (37 games) with 57 strikeouts and 48 walks.

This season, though, Miller finally had some big-league success. He spent the majority of the season with the Yankees and Giants Triple-A affiliates and recorded 12 saves and a 2.87 ERA in 43 appearances with 69 strikeouts and 21 walks. He received a late-season call up with the Giants and posted a 6.39 ERA in four appearances, but that number is deceptive. He struck out 14 batters in seven innings pitched while walking just one opponent. He had racked up 5.2 shutout innings before surrendering four runs in his final outing of the season.

By giving him a big-league contract, the Dodgers obviously believe that he will be able to turn those flashes into a full season in their bullpen. The Giants, who reportedly only offered Miller a minor-league contract, were seemingly less confident in his ability to do that. Now the SF Giants will look elsewhere to solidify their bullpen while Shelby Miller prepares for his first season with the division-rival Dodgers.