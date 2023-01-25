After spending the past two years in the SF Giants organization, corner bat Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners.

SF Giants infielder Jason Vosler tosses his bat after earning a walk. (2022) Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Vosler split his time between the Giants and their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento in 2022. He was very productive in 36 big-league games, hitting .265/.342/.469 with six doubles, a triple, and four home runs. However, he had the worst statistical season of his career at Triple-A (.242/.311/.433 line), and the Giants were clearly skeptical of his ability to maintain his MLB production over a larger sample size.

The Giants first signed Vosler to a big-league contract following the 2020 season. Vosler had yet to make his MLB debut but had a strong minor-league track record and had just struggled to get an opportunity as a primary third baseman in the Padres and Cubs' organizations, stuck behind Manny Machado and Kris Bryant.

Vosler has improved his defensive versatility, holding his own at second and first base alongside the hot corner. The Giants also experimented with him in left field, although, he struggled mightily. Between MLB stints with the Giants in 2021 and 2022, the left-handed hitter has a roughly league-average triple-slash of .228/.306/.421 with ten doubles and seven home runs in 193 plate appearances with the Giants.

Another former Giants infielder who signed with the Mariners this offseason, Tommy La Stella, is set to be Seattle's left-handed-hitting utility infielder. However, given La Stella's injury history, there's a good chance that the Mariners will need another left-handed hitting infielder at some point in the season.

Vosler's biggest competition for playing time will be veteran third baseman Colin Moran. Moran has appeared in each of the past seven MLB seasons, but has regressed offensively in recent years.