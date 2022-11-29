Former SF Giants closer signs one-year deal with Mariners

Former SF Giants right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott has agreed to a one-year MLB contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Gott, who spent 2022 with the Brewers, will be headed back to the American League. The official announcement and contract details have not yet been reported.

SF Giants reliever Trevor Gott throws a pitch. (2020) Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Originally drafted by the Padres, Gott made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015 before he was traded to the Nationals the following offseason. Gott spent the next three seasons with Washington and recorded a 7.39 ERA in 33 appearances across several big-league stints. Then, prior to the 2019 season, the Nationals traded Gott to San Francisco for cash considerations.

In his first full season with the Giants, Gott recorded a 4.44 ERA in 50 games with 57 strikeouts and 17 walks. While his ERA was high, Gott became one of Bruce Bochy's most trusted relievers that season. In 2020, with Gabe Kapler now the team's manager, Gott was the team's closer to start the season. However, things quickly went horribly wrong. Gott recorded four saves in his first nine appearances of the season but blew three leads and had a 14.73 ERA. He struggled through a few more appearances before he was designated for assignment and eventually optioned to Triple-A.

Gott became a free agent last offseason and inked a minor-league deal with the Brewers. The sidearmer eventually earned a spot in Milwaukee's bullpen and appeared in 45 games. He had a 4.14 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 12 walks. Arbitration-eligible this offseason, the Brewers non-tendered Gott, which made him a free agent.

At 30 years old, Gott will join the sixth organization of his career in Seattle. The Mariners weakened their bullpen by trading away Erik Swanson a few weeks ago for outfielder Teoscar Hernández, so they likely envision Trevor Gott helping replace Swanson's production.