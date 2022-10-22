Former SF Giants starting pitcher named Gold Glove finalist

Skip to main content

Former SF Giants pitcher Tyler Anderson named Gold Glove finalist

No SF Giants will win a Gold Glove this year, but one former Giants starting pitcher was named a finalist for the award.

Unsurprisingly, no player on the SF Giants will win a Gold Glove this year. Rawlings revealed the three finalists for every position in the National and American League, and no Giants were nominated. With that said, former Giants starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is a finalist to win a Gold Glove.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws a pitch against the SF Giants. (2022)

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws a pitch against the SF Giants.

Anderson was a first-round pick by the Colorado Rockies back in 2011, making his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2016. While Anderson showed promise early in his career, they designated him for assignment after an injury-derailed 2019 season and the Giants claimed him off waivers.

Anderson reignited his career in the shortened 2020 season with the Giants. In 13 appearances (11 starts), Anderson posted a 4.37 ERA in 59.2 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts and 25 walks. However, ERA estimators suggested Anderson might have benefitted from a bit of good luck in San Francisco, with his xERA (4.80) and xFIP (5.93) more than half a run higher than his ERA (although his 4.36 FIP was right in line with his ERA).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Possibly motivated by those numbers, the Giants opted to non-tender Anderson following the season and made him a free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and became a solid member of the starting rotation before a midseason trade to the Seattle Mariners.

Back on the free-agent market last offseason, Anderson signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Dodgers. While the deal seemed perplexing at first, the signing proved to be one of the shrewdest moves by any team in free agency.

Anderson was selected to his first All-Star Game this season and recorded a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings pitched (30 appearances) with 138 strikeouts and 34 walks. He also was excellent in his lone postseason outing, striking out six over five shutout innings.

Tyler Anderson has always been a standout defender on the mound, consistently showing off his above-average athleticism. After a career year in Los Angeles, the former SF Giants starter could be on the cusp of winning the first Gold Glove of his career.

In This Article (3)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tyler Anderson
Tyler Anderson

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

Former SF Giants starting pitcher named Gold Glove finalist

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy. (2019)
San Francisco Giants News

Rangers hire SF Giants legend Bruce Bochy as manager

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees star Aaron Judge walks in the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Yankees view SF Giants as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants season in review: Ranking the starting pitchers

By JD Salazar
SF Giants designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (6) hits a two RBI single against the Chicago Cubs. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants release slugger Yermín Mercedes

By Marc Delucchi
The SF Giants celebrate after Mike Yastrzemski hits a walk-off grand slam. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: The 8 best moments from a disappointing 2022 season

By JD Salazar
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) takes one last trip around the park to thank fans. (2019)
San Francisco Giants History

Rangers meet with former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants hitter Willie Calhoun takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants 1B/OF Willie Calhoun becomes a free agent

By Marc Delucchi