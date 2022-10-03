McCovey Cove Dave has a plan to help the SF Giants sign Aaron Judge

Skip to main content

McCovey Cove Dave has a plan to get Aaron Judge to sign with the SF Giants

McCovey Cove Dave will be in attendance as Aaron Judge tries to make history. Dave hopes to catch the ball and use it to get Judge to sign with the SF Giants.

The SF Giants may not have any more home games this season, but that has not stopped one of their most well-known fans from trying to help the team. Dave "McCovey Cove Dave" Edlund is primarily known for ball-hawking outside Oracle Park in a kayak in McCovey Cove at nearly every home game. Edlund revealed a plan on Monday to get New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to sign with the Giants this offseason.

Aaron Judge watches a ball fly towards the outfield. He could be a top target of the SF Giants this offseason.

Edlund posted a photo of his glove and suitcase on Instagram alongside a caption that explained his plans to travel to Arlington, Texas to attend the Yankees four remaining games this season. Judge, of course, is currently tied with Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record with 61 blasts. Edlund is hopeful that he can catch Judge's record-setting home run and use it as a ploy to help the Giants sign Judge as a free agent this offseason.

"I have seats for the final 4 #Yankees #Ranger games," Edlund wrote. "And I’ll be in the left field bleachers on an aisle for all. If I’m lucky, I’ll offer #AaronJudge the ball if he signs early with my @sfgiants."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Judge is currently slated to be a free agent at the end of the season and will be the biggest name available if he hits the open market. He should be one of the Giants top free-agent targets this offseason.

McCovey Cove Dave is obviously having some fun with one of the greatest historical achievements in modern MLB history. While ballhawks around the league are known to target historic home run balls to sell for thousands of dollars or exchange for autographs and other memorabilia, Dave Edlund seems to be hoping to be a part of history to help his beloved SF Giants.

Hey, it may be a long shot, but so is catching a ball hit into McCovey Cove.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge

Yankees star Aaron Judge is interviewed by MLB Network.
San Francisco Giants News

McCovey Cove Dave has a plan to help the SF Giants sign Aaron Judge

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants closer Camilo Doval named NL reliever of the month

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants CEO and president Larry Baer gives a thumbs up to the crowd during a speech. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants CEO pledges team will return to title contention in 2023

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Jakob Junis pitches in against the Rockies. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

Can the SF Giants count on Jakob Junis in 2023?

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder David Villar and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski celebrate after Villar's walk-off single against the Diamondbacks. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

David Villar's walk-off single lifts SF Giants to 4-3 win over Dbacks

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Luis Ortiz throws a pitch during his stint with the Orioles.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle, option Jakob Junis

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starter Logan Webb pitches on August 18th.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants shut down starting pitcher Logan Webb, will place him on IL

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman Brandon Belt stays on the ground after an ugly slide into second base in front of Dodgers infielder Trea Turner. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

5 reasons the SF Giants missed the playoffs this season

By Marc Delucchi