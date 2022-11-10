SF Giants acquire Rockies C Dom Núñez off waivers

Skip to main content

SF Giants acquire Rockies catcher Dom Núñez off waivers

The SF Giants claimed Elk Grove, California native Dom Núñez off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The SF Giants claimed catcher Dom Núñez off waivers from the Colorado Rockies amidst a slew of roster moves earlier this week. An Elk Grove, California native, Núñez becomes the third catcher on the Giants 40-man roster, joining Joey Bart and Austin Wynns.

Rockies catcher Dom Núñez looks out at the field during a game. (2021)

The SF Giants claimed Rockies catcher Dom Núñez off waivers.

Núñez was drafted by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB draft out of Elk Grove High School, where he was teammates with current big leaguers Dylan Carlson, Rowdy Tellez, Derek Hill, and J.D. Davis. The Rockies offered Núñez a well above-slot $800,000 signing bonus, and he decided to forego his commitment to UCLA and turn pro. He quickly climbed the Rockies minor-league ranks with an advanced plate approach and defense behind the plate.

In 2015, Núñez had an excellent season at Single-A, where he .282/.373/.448 with 13 home runs and nearly as many walks (53) as strikeouts (55) as a 20-year-old. While he struggled to replicate those offensive numbers as he progressed through Colorado's farm system, Núñez still showcased an impressive ability to work walks and avoid strikeouts alongside some power.

Núñez made his MLB debut in August of 2019, but struggled against big-league pitching. Serving as Tony Wolters' backup catcher, Núñez struck out in nearly 40% of his plate appearances while hitting .179/.233/.410 with 2 home runs in 43 plate appearances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His struggles in 2019 led the Rockies to go in a different direction during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Elias Diaz and Drew Butera were the Rockies backup catchers instead of Núñez.

In 2021, however, Núñez made the Rockies Opening Day roster and appeared in 81 games as Diaz's backup. His strikeout woes continued in his first full MLB season, but his high walk rate and occasional home run power helped him post a more acceptable .692 OPS (.189/.293/.399 triple-slash).

Núñez lost his job this past season, and only appeared in 14 games with the Rockies. In 62 games at Triple-A, Núñez posted a mediocre .223/.319/.360 line despite playing at one of the most hitter-friendly environments in professional baseball.

Still, Núñez has become an average defensive catcher and despite his struggles has maintained above-average walk rates. While his power numbers were likely aided by playing his home games at Coors Field, Núñez is a left-handed hitter who has shown significant platoon splits. With both Bart and Wynns batting right-handed, Núñez could potentially offer manager Gabe Kapler some added flexibility.

The SF Giants will surely keep churning through the edges of their 40-man roster all offseason long. However, given the questions surrounding the catching position heading into next season, it's not out of the question that Dom Núñez is competing for a spot on the Giants Opening Day roster in spring training.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Dom Nunez
Dom Nunez

Rockies catcher Dom Núñez hits a double at Coors Field. (2021)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire Rockies C Dom Núñez off waivers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff. (2012)
San Francisco Giants News

Former SF Giants slugger strikes out in school board bid

By Sean Keane
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge jogs to the outfield. Could he be the SF Giants next free-agent splash?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: SF Giants are "going after some big boys" in free agency

By Sean Keane
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free-agent preview: Astros RHP Justin Verlander

By JD Salazar
SF Giants starter Carlos Rodón
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón opts out of contract

By Natasha Welingkar
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa smiles as he jogs to the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Ranking the top 50 MLB free agents: Who fits the SF Giants?

By Marc Delucchi, Sean Keane, JD Salazar and Natasha Welingkar
Astros manager talks to outfielder Mauricio Dubón. Both were former SF Giants.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants Dusty Baker and Mauricio Dubón win World Series

By Sean Keane
USATSI_19176911_168399441_lowres
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Yankees star Aaron Judge

By JD Salazar