SF Giants: Buster Posey jabs Evan Longoria for dying his hair blond... maybe

The SF Giants are taking on the Cubs on Sunday Night baseball on ESPN. As a part of the ESPN broadcast, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria was mic'd up while he was in the field for the bottom of the second inning. His former teammate Buster Posey appeared to take advantage of the situation on social media to ask Longo about his decision to dye his hair blonde.

Play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech read a question that the broadcast claimed was from Posey. "Longo - I know you're a huge Justin Timberlake fan... is the blond hair a tribute to the late-90's JT? If not, who did you lose the bet to?"

Longoria first responded, "Doesn't Buster have better things to do than watch baseball right now?" before explaining that he told his teammates that he would dye his hair blond if they were able to end a long losing streak earlier in the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

"We were in a bad skid earlier in the year," Longoria said. "We do a hitter's video every year and a video popped up from my early years in Tampa and I had a blond mohawk. So, I said if we win this game today, I'll do that again to try and get the guys going... So we came back and won that game and I was staying true to my word."

With that said, fans are supposed to Tweet in their questions with #AskSNB. However, no Tweets with that hashtag included Justin Timberlake's name. In fact, Posey's profile shows he has not tweeted since 2021.

ESPN may have had one of their reporters reach out to Posey to get a question for Longoria. After all, the self-proclaimed "Worldwide leader in sports" has access to reach plenty of current and former players. However, the broadcast played it off as if Posey had just tweeted in while watching the broadcast like other fans, even including the #AskSNB at the end of the text as if it were a tweet. If the network had a reporter like Buster Olney reach out to Posey before the broadcast, they should have let the audience know.

Obviously, the stakes are small, and fans got a glimpse into Evan Longoria's decision to dye his hair blond, but it nevertheless was a strange thing for ESPN to contrive on the broadcast.